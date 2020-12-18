Dwight Powell with a dunk vs the Minnesota Timberwolves
Dwight Powell (Dallas Mavericks) with a dunk vs the Minnesota Timberwolves, 12/17/2020
Dwight Powell (Dallas Mavericks) with a dunk vs the Minnesota Timberwolves, 12/17/2020
A man with purported ties to "Uncle Dennis" is suing West and the Los Angeles Clippers.
Complete positional rankings to prepare you for your semifinal matchup.
The NHL is considering having all seven Canadian teams play the upcoming season in the United States, according to multiple media reports.
The Sixers are one of James Harden's two preferred trade destinations.
Jarvis Landry responded as expected to Marcus Peters' repeated acts of disrespect.
An international court confirmed that Russia will pay a hefty price for its state-sponsored doping scheme.
The former Vezina Trophy winner announced Thursday on Twitter that he will skip the upcoming NHL campaign due to a heart condition.
Its board of directors also announced Greg Taylor has been pegged as the first executive director. Taylor will take over in January after serving as a senior vice president of player development, having been involved with assisting players with professional and social development.
Host William Lou speaks with Michael Grange of Sportsnet to get an inside look at the negotiations behind Masai Ujiri's next contract.
Diana Taurasi is proud of what the WNBA accomplished in 2020, and is definitely not thinking about retiring any time soon.
Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son Charlie are teaming up for the first time at the PNC Championship.
Coastal Carolina (11-0) was set to take on No. 19 Louisiana (9-1). The Chanticleers would have been missing an entire position group.
The Mets introduce the team's new catcher James McCann, plus Mike Zunino returns to the Rays leads this edition of FastCast
Charles Barkley gave an impassioned voice to Kyrie Irving's critics on Thursday.
A preseason that's just beginning for some players is already ending for others.James Harden suited up in Houston for only the second time, with newcomer Christian Wood getting his first — and only — action in a strong debut. The Rockets' 128-106 victory over San Antonio on Thursday was the finale of their four-game exhibition slate, so the rest of their preparation for the regular season will have to come in practices.That's not ideal for a rookie coach such as Stephen Silas, but it isn't much easier even for a veteran like the Spurs' Gregg Popovich, whose team was playing its last of three games.“I would think any coach would say he’s said he was more ready in the past,” Popovich said.The Rockets looked more ready Thursday, with Wood finishing with 27 points and 10 rebounds in his first action since leaving Detroit for Houston. Harden had 20 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and a pretty between-the-legs pass to his new big man, and Eric Gordon scored 23 points.Before, there was more time between the opening of training camps and the start of the regular season, more opportunities to schedule games. This time, with everything shortened because of the coronavirus pandemic, four tune-up games is all anyone could get, and some opted for only half that.Popovich said that's prevented coaches from putting in all the schemes they want, and Silas was more concerned with keeping his players healthy than strategy, anyway. He rested newcomers DeMarcus Cousins and John Wall.Wall's old team, the Washington Wizards, got Bradley Beal on the floor for the first time but are still waiting to see Russell Westbrook, who was swapped for Wall.Preseason play ends Saturday after barely a week of action. Coaches will then have just a couple days from there to finalize rosters before real games begin.“Fortunately everybody’s in the same boat, so there’s nobody ahead of anybody else,” Popovich said.Thursday's games:ROCKETS 128, SPURS 106At Houston, Bruno Caboclo chipped in 12 points off the bench as Houston finished 3-1. The Rockets led by as much as 34 points.DeMar DeRozan scored 21 points for the Spurs, who finished 0-3. Rookie Devin Vassell had 18 points off the bench, Dejounte Murray added 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Patty Mills scored 16 points.LaMarcus Aldridge shot 3 for 12, missing all five 3-point attempts, and had six points for the Spurs.PISTONS 97, WIZARDS 86At Washington, Josh Jackson scored 17 points off the bench for Detroit.Jerami Grant scored 15 points and Delon Wright added 13 as the Pistons (2-1) led by as much as 26 points.Beal scored 10 points in 16 minutes. Troy Brown Jr. led Washington (0-2) with 14 points.GRIZZLIES 128, HAWKS 106At Atlanta, Ja Morant had 18 points and 13 assists for the Grizzlies (3-0). Dillon Brooks led Memphis with 24 points and Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and 13 rebounds.Kyle Anderson had 11 points and seven rebounds as Memphis made 19 3-pointers.De'Andre Hunter scored 22 points for the Hawks (1-2). Trae Young shot 4 for 15 and finished with 15 points and six assists, and Clint Capela had 13 points and nine rebounds.HORNETS 123, MAGIC 115At Orlando, Florida, Terry Rozier scored 20 points and rookie LaMelo Ball came off the bench to add 18 more.Devonte' Graham also had 18 for the Hornets (1-2), while Miles Bridges finished with 17. Charlotte made 18 3-pointers, with Ball and Graham knocking down four apiece.Nikola Vucevic had 27 points and 12 rebounds for the Magic. Markelle Fultz added 14 points, six rebounds and six assists.The Associated Press
The former Ravens running back died on Wednesday. He was 28.
Minty Bets is joined by Las Vegas oddsmaker Dave Sharapan to talk about the games with the most significant line movement in Week 15 of the 2020 NFL season.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has left the game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a groin injury.Carr came up lame on a third-down scramble near the goal line in the first quarter for the Raiders on Thursday night. He went immediately to the locker room and the team says he will not return.Carr has started 108 of 110 regular-season games for the Raiders since taking over as starter as a rookie in Week 1 in 2014. He missed the final game of the 2016 season and a playoff game that that season with a broken leg and one game in 2017 with a broken bone in his back.Marcus Mariota, the No. 2 overall pick in 2015 by Tennessee, took over for Carr on the next drive for the Raiders. It is Mariota’s first action all season after signing a contract with $7.5 million guaranteed this season.Mariota led the Raiders to a TD on his first drive, connecting on a 35-yard pass to Darren Waller.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press
CLEVELAND — Days after their hard-hitting game, the Ravens and Browns are still bashing each other.Cleveland wide receiver Jarvis Landry on Thursday called Baltimore cornerback Marcus Peters “a coward” for appearing to spit at him during Monday night's game.A video taken from the national TV broadcast shows Peters spitting in Landry's direction at the end of the first quarter. Landry has his back turned and is walking in the opposite direction and toward Cleveland's huddle when Peters spits.Landry said the action was uncalled for.“He’s a coward,” Landry said Thursday on a Zoom call after practice. “He knew that maybe behind my back he could do things like that, but to my face he wouldn’t. Take it for what it’s worth and now I know. Everybody knows what type of player he is and the type of person he is and just move on from there.”On Baltimore's flight home following the Ravens' last-second 47-42 win, Peters was filmed by a teammate calling Landry and injured Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. “homegirls.”Peters' act could be considered more troubling given the COVID-19 pandemic. Peters could face punishment from the NFL, which reviews every game for possible fines. Any discipline against Peters would be announced Saturday.Landry spoke in measured tones when discussing the incident, but was clearly upset.“Be a man about if you’re going to do something like that,” Landry said. “I don’t know about protocols, but if there is a protocol about being a man, that sure ain’t it right there.”In a statement issued by the Ravens, Peters said: “I didn’t spit at Jarvis. Where I come from, when you have an issue with someone, you deal with it face-to-face, man-to-man. Anyone who believes that I intentionally spit at him does not know me — plain and simple.”Baltimore hosts the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.Landry was asked if he would welcome a third game between the Browns and Ravens this season — in the playoffs.“I won’t lose sleep, but definitely going to make it another game to remember,” Landry said, adding he doesn't have a history with Peters. "Whatever his beef is, I don’t know, but if that’s what he want, he definitely got it.”It's the latest bad blood between the AFC North rivals.Last year, the Browns accused Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey of choking Beckham when he had him pinned on the ground after a play.Also, after Monday's game, Baltimore running back J.K. Dobbins gloated on Twitter about a big hit on Browns safety Andrew Sendejo, who suffered a concussion.“Boy better bring his big boy britches next time, because I’m coming strong every run,” Dobbins tweeted.Dobbins subsequently deleted his post, and sent out another: "It’s a competitive game … people talk trash on the field all the time I respect bro like chill haha I hope he's okay.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTom Withers, The Associated Press
It's time to wave the white flag. The war on performance-enhancing drugs has been lost. Russia's watered-down ban is only more evidence of that.