Dwight Powell with a block vs the Memphis Grizzlies

Klay Thompson and Dillon Brooks traded words near the end of the Grizzlies' win over the Warriors. It also continued postgame.
A franchise record fell to Joel Embiid against the Indiana Pacers after a ninth-straight game scoring 30+ points for the Philadelphia 76ers.
With LeBron James watching and Anthony Davis struggling, Austin Reaves finishes with a career-high 35 points in the Lakers' 111-105 win over the Magic.
Antoine Davis has ended his pursuit of “Pistol” Pete Maravich's NCAA scoring record. While it looked like Davis' college career was over when the College Basketball Invitational did not extend an invitation to the Titans, he held out hope until Monday that he would get another chance to play, possibly in an inaugural College Hoops Postseason 8. The CBI, which started Saturday, posted pictures on its Twitter account of Maravich and Davis shortly after Detroit Mercy lost at Youngstown State and had talks with the school about a potential invitation.
Giannis Antetokounmpo became the ninth player in NBA history to record a perfect triple-double with 22 points on 100 per cent shooting.
If you weren’t already aware, it looks like Kendall Jenner has a new love interest, Bad Bunny. And he appears to be fuelling speculation with his latest track.
Ja Morant's eight-game NBA suspension is over, and the two-time All-Star has rejoined the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies announced Sunday that Morant would not play against the Mavericks because of a "Return to Competition Reconditioning.” “He is going to be part of practice (Tuesday), and obviously we’re hopeful for Wednesday so long as everything medically clears out,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said, adding the delay is part of the “ramp-up process.”
The second day of the second round of the NCAA men's tournament will trim the field to the Sweet 16. Ranking the eight matchups based on watchability.
Emotions were high on Sunday for a Michigan State team that's been through a lot this year.
The men's bracket is running out of blue bloods while the women lost a Final Four favorite short of the Sweet 16.
HoopsHype re-drafts the 2010 NBA draft class, one of the worst this century, though one led by perennial All-Star Paul George.
The Boston Celtics clinched a playoffs berth despite a tight loss to the Utah Jazz, where Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler shone.
Davis plays Deloris Jordan in the upcoming Ben Affleck-directed film about the beginnings of Air Jordans.
Both teams could be missing key players when the Kings visit the Utah Jazz amid growing playoff excitement in Sacramento.
A cheerleader has gone viral after experiencing a personal emotional moment which was caught on camera during a March Madness gameTNT Sports
The Sacramento Kings are on the verge of clinching their first playoff berth since 2006.
Sweet 16 tickets were punched Saturday in the men's NCAA tournament while the women's first round continued.
Nikola Jokic played a crucial role as the Denver Nuggets hinted at a return to form after their run of one win in six games.
FAU is in its first Sweet 16 in just its second NCAA tournament appearance.
A seemingly meaningless three-pointer cost bettors big time.