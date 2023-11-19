Dwight Powell with the And-1!

The Canadian Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 26 points and Brandon Ingram added 21, and both came through in the final minutes to lift the New Orleans Pelicans to a 115-110 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Williamson and Ingram each scored twice during a late 8-0 run and the Pelicans narrowly held on after Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Reggie Jackson and Aaron Gordon each missed 3-point shots for a tie game during the same possession in the final 30 seconds. The ball went out of bounds