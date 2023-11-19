Dwight Powell with the And-1!

Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Russell Westbrook asking to come off bench for the LA Clippers.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to James Harden's game-winner against the Rockets.
Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic discusses pondering putting Pascal Siakam back in the game in the 2nd quarter, Scottie Barnes not playing the majority of crunch time and Gary Trent Jr.'s return.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 26 points and Brandon Ingram added 21, and both came through in the final minutes to lift the New Orleans Pelicans to a 115-110 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Williamson and Ingram each scored twice during a late 8-0 run and the Pelicans narrowly held on after Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Reggie Jackson and Aaron Gordon each missed 3-point shots for a tie game during the same possession in the final 30 seconds. The ball went out of bounds
Being on the road, many NBA players have their favorite dining spots. See what restaurants these NBA players love the most. Even LeBron James has a favorite.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 38 points and Devin Booker had 24 points and a career-high 15 assists to boost the Phoenix Suns to a 131-128 win over the Utah Jazz in an NBA In-Season Tournament game Friday night. Durant’s 3 lifted the Suns to a 124-115 lead before the Jazz rallied to get within one point in the final minute. Durant struck again with his sixth 3 with 18 seconds left. Durant also collected nine rebounds and nine assists. He has scored at least 25 points in 11 straight g
The Mavericks put Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in different spots and designed plays where they didn’t always need the ball to aid the offense.
The 25-year-old forward made his return following a 30-game suspension for pleading no contest to felony domestic violence, and was a spark off the bench in the Hornets’ 130-99 loss to Milwaukee.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Isaiah Joe was 7 for 7 from 3-point range and scored a season-high 23 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 24 points and seven assists and the Oklahoma City Thunder sent the Golden State Warriors to their fifth straight loss with a 128-109 victory on Thursday night. Josh Giddey added 19 points and rookie Chet Holmgren had 13 points and 10 rebounds in his fourth double-double to help propel Oklahoma City to its fifth win in six games. The Thunder had won just one of their past
Amit Mann and C.J. Miles discuss the latest examples of Scottie Barnes combining his athleticism, patience and several levels of finishing to punish teams in the pick and roll. Full Strictly Hoops can be found on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.
TORONTO (AP) — Derrick White made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 26.8 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and the Boston Celtics recovered after blowing a 16-point halftime lead to beat the Toronto Raptors 108-105 in an NBA In-Season Tournament game on Friday night. Jaylen Brown scored 23 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 14 points and 12 rebounds as the Celtics won their sixth straight meeting with Toronto. Jayson Tatum scored 17 points for Boston, Jrue Holiday had 14 and White 13. Brown (n
TORONTO (AP) — Derrick White made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 26.8 seconds remaining, and the Boston Celtics beat the Toronto Raptors 108-105 in an NBA In-Season Tournament game on Friday night. Jaylen Brown scored 23 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 14 points and 12 rebounds as the Celtics won their sixth straight meeting with Toronto. Jayson Tatum scored 17 points for Boston, Jrue Holiday had 14 and White 13. Boston improved to 2-0 in tournament play after beating Brooklyn last Friday. Tor
MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 18 of his 36 points in the third quarter, and the Miami Heat extended the NBA’s current longest winning streak to seven games by beating the Brooklyn Nets 122-115 on Thursday night. Duncan Robinson added 26 for the Heat, who have won seven straight for the first time since Dec. 30, 2017-Jan. 14, 2018. Bam Adebayo scored 20 for Miami. Mikal Bridges and Lonnie Walker IV each scored 23 for Brooklyn, which had won its last five games against Miami. Nic Claxton was 7
Tyson Walker scored 21 points, including 16 in the first half, and A.J. Hoggard added 14 on Friday night to lead No. 18 Michigan State to a 74-54 victory over Butler in the Gavitt Tipoff Games. Malik Hall scored 12 for the Spartans (2-2) who moved to 4-0 in the Gavitt Games and have won four of the last five meetings with the Bulldogs. Michigan State avoided starting the season 1-3 for the first time since 1976.
NEW YORK — Nets forward Mikal Bridges was already a big part of Villanova basketball history, having won two NCAA championships during his three seasons with the school. On Friday, Villanova further cemented Bridges’ legacy there by retiring his No. 25. “I couldn’t have even dreamed of this day,” Bridges said during a ceremony at halftime of Villanova’s 57-40 win over Maryland in Philadelphia. ...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 32 points and Immanuel Quickley added 27 to lift the New York Knicks to a 120-99 victory over Washington on Friday night, eliminating the Wizards from contention in the NBA In-Season Tournament. Washington has dropped all three of its games so far in this new tourney. The Knicks improved to 1-1. Teams play four games apiece in the preliminary round, with the six group winners and two wild cards advancing. New York has won five of six overall and sent the Wi