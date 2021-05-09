Dwight Howard with an alley oop vs the Detroit Pistons
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Dwight Howard (Philadelphia 76ers) with an alley oop vs the Detroit Pistons, 05/08/2021
Dwight Howard (Philadelphia 76ers) with an alley oop vs the Detroit Pistons, 05/08/2021
The league sent a memo to teams and players Friday night outlining changes that take hold once 85% or more of the travelling party has been fully vaccinated.
Emmert told the New York Times on Friday that the NCAA should vote to allow sponsorship and endorsement income for all athletes this summer.
Did ABC intentionally choose Aaron Rodgers to make this guest appearance?
Alvarez enters the matchup as a -800 favorite at BetMGM, with Saunders at +550.
Russell Westbrook now has 181 triple-doubles to his name.
Bryson DeChambeau had a good sense of humor about his gaffe.
You ready for LeBron vs. Steph in the play-in tournament?
The Michael Jordan jersey is from the 1982-83 season at North Carolina.
Only the Mets could have an argument over whether a rat or raccoon was behind the dugout.
David Ortiz believes a player of Albert Pujols' caliber should have been allowed to determine the end of his career.
HoopsHype analyzes which impending free agent's stock are up and which are down approaching 2021 NBA free agency.
Could Wayne Gretzky become the NHL's Charles Barkley at Turner Sports?
With the NHL season winding down, we give out our prestigious Fantasy Hockey awards, including the Golden Donut, MVP, Top Performance and more.
The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.
Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.
TORONTO — Mitch Marner scored his 20th goal of the season as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Saturday night to clinch first place in the North Division. William Nylander and Pierre Engvall also scored for Toronto (35-13-6). Jack Campbell made 21 saves. The Leafs finished NHL's 56-game pandemic campaign 7-2-1 against the Canadiens as the Original Six rivals look poised to meet in the playoffs for the first time since 1979. Toronto secured a division crown for the first time since 2000 — just its fourth in the last 83 years. Nick Suzuki and Brett Kulak replied for Montreal (24-21-9), which got 23 stops from Jake Allen. The Canadiens, who had a chance to clinch the North's fourth and final playoff spot Saturday, host the Edmonton Oilers on Monday and Wednesday to close out their regular-season schedule. The Leafs, meanwhile, visit the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday and the Winnipeg Jets two nights later. Leafs sniper Auston Matthews, who leads the NHL with 40 goals and looks sure to claim his first Maurice (Rocket) Richard Trophy, failed to find the back of the net for the first time in six games, but won the faceoff that directly led to Marner's go-ahead effort late in the second period. The 23-year-old Matthews' personal five-game goal streak against Montreal also came to an end. Already minus starting goalie Carey Price (concussion), captain Shea Weber (upper-body), winger Brendan Gallagher (broken hand), forward Paul Byron (lower-body) and winger Jonathan Drouin (personal), the Canadiens announced before the game centre Phillip Danault is dealing with a concussion. Toronto was still without forwards Zach Hyman (knee) and Nick Foligno (upper-body), as well as defenceman Zach Bogosian (shoulder). Down 2-0 following Suzuki's 13th goal of the season early in the second period on a shot Campbell will want back, the Leafs got on the board when Engvall wheeled out from behind Allen's net before firing home his sixth — and second in as many games — at 5:02. After Campbell made a good stop on Josh Anderson from the slot on a Montreal power play, Toronto equalized at 13:36 when John Tavares redirected Jake Muzzin's pass in the slot right to Nylander, who swept home his 17th to extend his point streak to seven contests. The Leafs pushed ahead with 3:27 left in the period when Matthews beat Suzuki clean on an offensive zone draw, allowing Marner to wire his 20th in off the Allen's crossbar in a blink of an eye. The 24-year-old winger now has three 20-goal seasons since making his NHL debut in 2016, and was one shy of the mark before the 2019-20 campaign was halted by COVID-19. Allen made a nice pad stop on Matthews from the slot eight minutes into the third to keep Montreal within one. Campbell, who improved to 17-2-2, followed that up a few minutes later with a nice stop on 28-goal man Tyler Toffoli as the Leafs held on. On the heels of falling behind 4-0 in the first period of Thursday's 5-2 loss in Toronto, the Canadiens had a much better start and opened the scoring 3:34 into Saturday on Kulak's second. The defenceman's double-clutched point shot glanced off Muzzin in front and past Campbell as the Canadiens grabbed a 1-0 lead for the first time in their last seven games. The Leafs' best chance of the period came off the stick of Marner, who forced a good pad save out of Allen from the slot. Montreal made it 2-0 just 31 seconds into the second when Suzuki moved in on a 2-on-1 and fired a shot that went in off the inside of Campbell's blocker and dribbled over the line before Toronto exploded with three straight. Notes: Leafs No. 1 goalie Frederik Andersen stopped 34-of-38 shots in the Toronto Marlies' 5-4 shootout loss to the Manitoba Moose in American Hockey League action Saturday afternoon in his first full game since March 19 because of an injury he previously described as "something around my knee." ... Canadiens forward Alex Belzile, 29, made his regular-season NHL debut after playing six times for Montreal inside last summer's expanded playoff format. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2021. ___ Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press
CLEVELAND — César Hernández hit a three-run triple and Aaron Civale pitched seven strong innings to stay unbeaten as the Cleveland Indians struck back after being no-hit for the second time in 24 days by belting the Cincinnati Reds 9-2 on Saturday night. The Indians became the 18th team to be no-hit twice in the same season on Friday, when Wade Miley shut them down for the majors' fourth no-no in 2021. There was no more dubious history for Cleveland. José Ramírez had two RBIs and the Indians scored six times off starter Luis Castillo (1-4), who was hurt by the Reds making two errors. Civale (5-0) allowed one run and five hits. The right-hander improved to 11-0 when he's supported by at least three runs. Indians manager Terry Francona was anxious to see if his team would bounce back from another embarrassing performance — the Indians are only the second team since 1900 to be no-hit twice in its first 31 games. “I expect that we will,” he said. The Indians did just that, collecting 11 hits with one of their most lopsided wins this season. Cleveland has won 10 of 13 overall. The only other team to be no-hit twice so quickly in the modern era is the 1917 Chicago White Sox, who had it happen it to them on consecutive days. They went on to win the World Series. Tyler Naquin, who dropped a routine fly for one of Cincinnati's errors, homered in the ninth. Hernández's bases-clearing triple capped a four-run fourth and gave the Indians a 6-1 lead. Castillo gave up consecutive singles to open the inning before Austin Hedges' RBI single put Cleveland ahead 3-1. Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer then dropped a throw on a potential force out and double play to load the bases, and Hernández capitalized by pulling his triple into the right-field corner. The Indians moved quickly to get their first hit since returning from a 6-1 road trip. Amed Rosario walked with one out in the first and and Eddie Rosario delivered a two-out RBI double off Castillo, who has a 15.43 ERA in the opening inning this season. UNDER PRESSURE Reds manager David Bell was still glowing in the aftermath of Miley's gem, the Reds' 17th no-hitter. Bell reiterated he's never seen players “so genuinely happy” for a teammate. It was the second no-hitter Bell has been involved in. He played second for Philadelphia in 2003, when Kevin Millwood threw one for the Phillies. “It was even different than a playoff game, the anxiety,” Bell said. “You really have to convince yourself you want the ball hit to you.” NO-NO KNOW HOW The rash of early no-hitters has spawned theories as to why they're happening so frequently, and what's led to an offensive decline. Better pitching? Too many hitters trying to hit homers? "I don’t know if I have a great idea," Francona said. “Offence as a whole is down. The approach to hitting has changed so much that you don’t see guys shortening up with two strikes, maybe hitting the ball the other way, so there’s more strikeouts. There’s shifting and guys aren’t taking advantage of it, so you’re gonna see less offence.” TRAINER'S ROOM Indians: C Roberto Pérez is expected to be back in Cleveland on Sunday after undergoing surgery on his fractured right ring finger. He had three pins inserted to stabilize the break. Pérez will need at least two months to recover. UP NEXT Reds RHP Tyler Mahle (1-1) starts the series finale against LHP Sam Hentges (1-0), who makes his first career start. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tom Withers, The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Gleyber Torres’ tying single in the ninth inning and a winning infield single in the 11th helped the New York Yankees overcame Max Scherzer’s commanding 14-strikeout performance to beat the Washington Nationals 4-3 Saturday. Scherzer allowed two hits in 7 1/3 innings, but the Yankees rallied three times. Kyle Higashioka’s home run tied the score at 1 in the third, Torres made it 2-all against Brad Hand in the ninth and Mike Ford’s single evened it 3-3 against Hand in the 10th. With automatic runner DJ LeMahieu on second in the 11th, Tanner Rainey (0-2) walked Giancarlo Stanton on a full count and Aaron Judge on four pitches, loading the bases. Washington went to a five-man infield, replacing left fielder Kyle Schwarber with Jordy Mercer. Torres hit a dribbler to the third-base side that bounced off Rainey’s bare hand as New York got its first walk-off win this season. Justin Wilson (1-0) struck out two in a perfect 11th, and New York moved back over .500 at 17-16. Washington fell to 13-16. ATHLETICS 6, RAYS 3 OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Seth Brown hit a two-run homer in the first inning a day after delivering a walkoff drive, sending Oakland past Tampa Bay. Brown added an RBI single in the seventh for key insurance before the Rays got one back in the eighth on Mike Zunino’s RBI single against Jake Diekman. Lou Trivino relieved and had to escape trouble recording the final four outs for his sixth save after blowing a chance in Thursday’s loss to Toronto. Austin Allen also homered for Oakland to back Frankie Montas (4-2), whose day ended in the sixth one batter after Brandon Lowe’s two-run homer. Rays right-hander Tyler Glasnow (4-2) struck out 11 and walked four over 5 2/3 innings while giving up three runs on two hits. The Rays stranded 11 baserunners. Center fielder Kevin Kiermaier sprained his left wrist trying to steal second base and was pulled from the game in the second inning. X-rays were negative. GIANTS 7, PADRES 1 SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Brandon Crawford, Brandon Belt and Austin Slater homered and San Francisco kept rolling at home, beating San Diego. Kevin Gausman (3-0) permitted three hits and struck out seven in six smooth innings before San Francisco’s bullpen blanked the Padres for the final three innings. Lightly regarded when the season began, the Giants (20-13) own the National League’s best record and a 2 1/2-game lead over second-place San Diego in the West. Crawford ignited the Giants with his seventh homer of the season, a three-run drive in the third inning off Joe Musgrove (2-4). CARDINALS 9, ROCKIES 8 ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yadier Molina drove in three runs in his return from the injured list, Paul Goldschmidt homered and St. Louis beat Colorado. Goldschmidt also had three RBIs and Nolan Arenado hit another double against his former team. The Cardinals have won eight straight and 14 of their last 15 games against Colorado at Busch Stadium. Carlos Martínez (3-4) wound up winning his third straight start. He allowed five runs on six hits and five walks in five innings. Alex Reyes struck out the side in a scoreless ninth for his 10th save. Rockies starter Chi Chi González (1-1) gave up seven runs on eight hits in four-plus innings. CUBS 3, PIRATES 2 CHICAGO (AP) — Pinch-hitter Matt Duffy had a go-ahead single in the seventh inning, reliever Keegan Thompson pitched three scoreless innings for his first major league victory and Chicago beat Pittsburgh for its fifth straight win. Willson Contreras and Eric Sogard each drove in a run for Chicago, which has won seven of nine to improve to 17-16. Thompson (1-0) allowed two hits and a walk following starter Trevor Williams, who gave up two runs and five hits in four innings. Andrew Chafin worked a scoreless eighth and Craig Kimbrel got the final three outs for his sixth save. Duffy pinch hit for Thompson and blooped a two-out single to right off reliever Clay Holmes to score Heyward — who led off with a walk against Sam Howard (2-2) and stole second. Ka’ai Tom hit his first big league homer and Adam Frazier had three hits for Pittsburgh, which has dropped eight of nine. TIGERS 7, TWINS 3 DETROIT (AP) — Slumping Miguel Cabrera hit a tiebreaking single to key a five-run burst in the seventh inning that sent Detroit over Minnesota. Cabrera had two hits, raising his batting average to .149. The longtime star now has 2,876 hits, tied with Mel Ott for 44th on the all-time list. Robbie Grossman had three hits, including a home run, for the Tigers. It was 2-all when Grossman and Harold Castro opened the seventh with singles off Tyler Duffey (0-2). Michael Fulmer (2-2) got the win with 2 2/3 scoreless innings. Starter José Ureña allowed two runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings. The Associated Press
The Detroit Pistons rookie gets coached hard by Dwane Casey, but it probably doesn’t compare to his mom, Dr. Drewana Bey, not mincing words or lowering expectations during those car rides home.
SAN FRANCISCO — Brandon Crawford, Brandon Belt and Austin Slater homered and the San Francisco Giants kept rolling at home, beating the San Diego Padres 7-1 Saturday. Kevin Gausman (3-0) permitted three hits and struck out seven in six smooth innings before San Francisco’s bullpen blanked the Padres for the final three innings. Lightly regarded when the season began, the Giants (20-13) own the National League’s best record and a 2 1/2-game lead over second-place San Diego in the West. The Giants have thrived at home, posting a 12-3 record at Oracle Park. “Not to be too cliched about this, but one game at a time,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “I’m really confident in the baseball that we’ve played so far in this series, but we have another big game tomorrow.” Crawford ignited the Giants with his seventh homer of the season, a three-run drive in the third inning off Joe Musgrove (2-4). Crawford is batting .355 (11-for-31) in his last 12 games. Jake Cronenworth singled to open the Padres fifth, stole second base and advanced to third on catcher Curt Casali’s accompanying throwing error, then scored on Austin Nola’s groundout. Slater had a pinch-hit RBI single in the sixth, stayed in the game to play the outfield and had a two-run homer to centre field in the eighth. “You have to give San Francisco credit,” Padres manager Jayce Tingler said. “They’re grinding out at-bats.” Gausman allowed only three Padres to reach scoring position. He retired 11 consecutive batters from the first through fifth innings. “Today he had stuff,” Kapler said. “That always helps against athletic power hitters (such as Manny) Machado and (Fernando) Tatis.” Tingler is tired of seeing his lineup struggle. San Diego has scored 13 runs in its last six games, an average of barely more than two per game. “We have to play better baseball. Right now we’re not doing that,” said Tingler, who was ejected in the sixth inning for arguing balls and strikes with umpire Nic Lentz. TRAINER’S ROOM Padres: Placed RHP Keone Kela (forearm strain) on the 10-day injured list and recalled RHP Miguel Diaz. Kela was activated last Sunday after a stint on the IL due to right shoulder inflammation. ... Nola was back in the starting lineup after being forced out of Friday’s game with a bruise on his left hand suffered when he was hit by a pitch from reliever Zack Littell. ... Sunday’s starting pitcher has yet to be determined. Dinelson Lamet and Ryan Weathers have been mentioned as candidates, though Chris Paddack could leave the injured list to get the call. Giants: Kapler announced that RHP Aaron Sanchez was placed on the 10-day injured list with tightness in his right biceps. “It has been going on for the last couple of starts,” Kapler said. With Sanchez shelved, Kapler said that Alex Wood and Logan Webb will start Monday and Tuesday against Texas, respectively ... 2B Wilmer Flores returned to the lineup after being removed from Friday’s game with lower back discomfort. Kapler said that Flores underwent an MRI on Saturday morning that showed no structural damage. UP NEXT Padres: Hadn’t named a starter for Sunday prior to Saturday’s game. It could be LHP Ryan Weathers or RHP Dinelson Lamet, who are being brought back slowly due to arm ailments. Both pitched in a 2-1 loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday night. Giants: RHP Johnny Cueto, who missed four starts with a strained right lat, will be reinstated from the 10-day injured list to face San Diego in Sunday’s series finale. ___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Chris Haft, The Associated Press