Duvall hits walk-off | FastCast
Adam Duvall hits a walk-off home run against the Orioles, plus Trayce Thompson hits three home runs on this edition of FastCast
Shohei Ohtani made a flying start to the new season but was frustrated in his search of an Angels win by "embarrassing" reliever Aaron Loup.
OTTAWA — Turkey's first appearance at a world men's curling championship got off to an inauspicious start Saturday as the team no-showed the opening ceremony due to an apparent miscommunication. Vice Muhammet Haydar Demirel said the team was "sad" and "unhappy" to miss it, claiming the absence was due to an incorrect date in the competitor guide. "The World Curling (Federation) said that the opening ceremony was on the second day, but (it was on) the first day," he said via a team interpreter. S
Major League Baseball’s opening day can offer an occasionally instructive peek under hood, even if it’s merely just 1/162nd of the season to come.
A slumbering offense, stretch of poor defense and pitch-clock violation combined to doom the Royals.
“It makes you wonder, how welcome are we really as past Masters champions?”
The recent win serves as a reminder to always check your messages.
Catcher Gary Sánchez agreed to a minor league contract with the San Francisco Giants and will report to Triple-A Sacramento. San Francisco's major league catchers are Roberto Pérez and 2018 first-round pick Joey Bart. “We’ve been talking to and thinking about Gary for quite some time and done a lot of work on him dating back to the middle of the offseason, maybe even earlier,” San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler said Saturday.
OTTAWA — The Harnden brothers — Ryan and E.J. — cut a familiar pose Friday during a team practice session at TD Place on the eve of the world men's curling championship. Just like they did for a decade as one of the top front ends in the sport, they hovered over the stones together on the pebbled ice — this time reuniting as teammates on the Canadian side skipped by Brad Gushue. "It has been an easy transition and they've made me feel welcome," said Ryan, who's on board as an alternate. "That al
The biggest night of wrestling went Hollywood… again! WrestleMania 39, set for Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at SoFi Stadium, marked the pay per view’s second time coming to the Greater Los Angeles area. As you’ll recall, WrestleMania 21 took place at the Crypto.com arena (then known as the Staples Center) back in […]
Connor McDavid scored his 300th career goal in record fashion.
Twelfth-seeded Petra Kvitova won the Miami Open in her 13th appearance, beating seventh-seeded Elena Rybakina with a marathon tiebreaker in a 7-6 (14), 6-2 victory Saturday. The 33-year-old Kvitova, 10 years older than her opponent, snapped Rybakina’s 13-match winning streak and halted her bid to win the Sunshine Double (Indian Wells and Miami Open). In winning with will, stalwart defense and one sensational forehand winner on the dead run that electrified the crowd in the second set, the lefty Kvitova captured her 30th WTA singles title and first one since 2018 in Madrid.
Pickleball Slam will feature Andre Agassi, Michael Chang, John McEnroe, and Andy Roddick, each competing for a $1 million purse in Miami.
Panthers superstar Matthew Tkachuk has his second straight 100-point season.
"You can support the LGBTQ community without having to wear a hat, a t-shirt or a jersey."
TORONTO — Summer McIntosh set her second senior world record in five days, winning the 400-metre individual medley in 4:25.87 at the 2023 Canadian swimming trials on Saturday night. The old record of 4:26.36 was set by Katinka Hosszu of Hungary at the 2016 Rio Olympics. A huge crowd at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre roared their support as McIntosh swam the final metres of the race. “That’s the first time I really, vividly heard the crowd during my race,” said McIntosh, who waved at the crowd
The shortened-race format was first introduced at three rounds in 2021, and has been doubled to six for this year.
Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley should have plenty of newsworthy takes, given how fractured golf currently is
Losing control coming out of a corner on an oval is every IndyCar driver's nightmare, but Conor Daly simply saved it by executing a perfect 1080 through the infield grass.
MIAMI — Leylah Fernandez of Montreal will be playing in the Miami Open women's doubles final. Fernandez and her partner Taylor Townsend of Chicago edged past Magda Linette of Poland and American Bernarda Pera in a 70-minute Friday night semifinal thriller, losing the first set 6-1, then bouncing back with 6-2 and 14-12 victories. Townsend and Fernandez only had one ace in the tight match, but did a great job controlling unforced errors and saving break points (4-of-6). Townsend and Fernandez wil
Sinner will play Daniil Medvedev, who beat Karen Khachanov in the other semifinal, in the men’s final.