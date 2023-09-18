On-duty Logan County deputy involved in overnight crash; Driver of other vehicle arrested for DUI

The Conversation Canada

Hollywood actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are in hot water after their letters of support for their friend and former co-star, Danny Masterson, were made public. Masterson, who played Steven Hyde on That ‘70s Show, was convicted in May of drugging and raping two women in the early 2000s. Kutcher and Kunis, who are married, apologized for their letters of support after they came to light, and said they didn’t think they would be seen by anyone but the judge.