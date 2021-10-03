Duterte fuels rumors his daughter will run for office
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte fueled more speculation over whether his daughter would run for national office next year.
On Saturday, national broadcaster ABS-CBN reported an exchange with Duterte in which he seemed to confirm Sara Duterte-Carpio would run, with one of his long-time aides as Vice President.
Duterte-Carpio had previously denied having any intentions to run.
Instead she has filed for re-election as Mayor of Davao, a city in the south and the country's third largest.
However political analysts have been skeptical.
With more than a month to go before candidates are finalised, Duterte-Carpio could still announce her run much later.
Analysts say it could parallel her father's story in 2015 when he entered at the last minute - and won by a huge margin.
They also said Duterte's surprise announcement on Saturday that he would retire, could also be clearing the way for his daughter's presidental run.
Duterte-Carpio's spokesperson did not comment on the matter.