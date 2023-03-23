Dutchman begins two-year cycle from London to India
STORY: Location: London
This Dutch gardener is riding his bicycle from London to India
Rens Goede will cycle almost 19,000 miles across 30 countries
to raise awareness about soil degradation
His journey is expected to last about two years
[Rens Goede, Dutch gardener and cyclist]
"I like bicycles, so I thought: you know what? I’ll leave everything behind and sell everything. And I’ll take a bicycle to widen the knowledge about save soil so that future generations can prosper. So that’s the reason I took the bike and made this happen."
Goede is supporting the ‘Save Soil’ movement launched by Indian yogi Sadhguru
[Rens Goede, Dutch gardener and cyclist]
"We need more food to get the same nutrients and vitamins into our body, because of that 'Save Soil' is so important for me because I want the future generations to live healthily without any complications. That’s the reason 'Save Soil' is so important to me."