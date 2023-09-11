Dutch man fundraises for Ukraine in 51-day run to Kyiv

STORY: Boas Kragtwijk, who covered more than 1,550 miles (2,500 km) in 51 days, was joined for the final stage of his run into the centre of the Ukrainian capital by around 200 supporters.

The 28-year-old runner said that every day of the journey was a mental and physical struggle, but paid tribute to the Ukrainian soldiers and civilians he had met on his way through the country.

“The hardest part was seeing the people of Ukraine, and the war, how terrible it is,” he said, in Kyiv’s Independence Square.

Kragtwijk said he had raised about $64,000 so far, enough to buy two ambulances.