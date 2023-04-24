Dutch Defense Ministry Announces Successful Evacuation Flight From Sudan

The Dutch Defense Ministry said over 30 people were evacuated from Sudan on Monday, April 24, as fighting continued in the country.

Footage released by the ministry shows a number of individuals with suitcases boarding a military plane. A plane is then seen parking at an airfield, which the ministry said was in Jordan.

There were 32 evacuees on board the flight, including 15 Dutch people, the ministry said. In total, the ministry said approximately 60 Dutch people had safely left Sudan, with a number arriving in Djibouti through a French evacuation operation.

Several other countries have begun evacuating diplomats and citizens, including France, the US, Italy, and the UK, days after deadly fighting erupted between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group. Credit: Ministerie van Defensie via Storyful