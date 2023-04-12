Dustin May K's Johnson

Sports was always going to be the sector where fashionable gender ideology came undone. If males can be females and vice versa, then there is no need to have separate sports categories for men and women. But men and women have different bodies and one doesn’t have to be an endocrinologist to know this.
Almost exactly 10 years ago to the day a Chinese boy named Guan Tianlang made headlines when he became the youngest player to compete in the Masters. At just 14 years of age, Guan seemed impossibly young to be playing one of the most feared golf courses in the world. But he was brilliant that week. His play at Augusta became one of the feelgood stories of 2013, although the fairy tale was nearly ruined when he was controversially docked a shot for slow play towards the end of his second round, j
Alex Pereira isn't too fazed with Israel Adesanya's actions after he was knocked out by him.
He missed the cut at The Masters over the weekend.
American pro surfer Sara Taylor was punched in the head during a dispute with several men at a beach in Bali, Indonesia, footage from the incident shows.Footage recorded by Taylor’s friend Charlie McHarg shows Taylor in the water off Pandawa Beach.According to Taylor, who gave an interview to Brazilian news outlet Globo, Brazilian surfer Joao Paulo Azevedo punched her in the back of the head after she and a friend of Azevedo’s dropped in on the same wave.Footage from the incident shows Taylor, in a green T-shirt, and a man in a white T-shirt both attempting to surf the same wave. Taylor pushes him off to prevent a collision.After the incident, Azevedo can be seen paddling towards Taylor before striking at her head.Further footage, recorded by McHarg, shows the altercation continuing on the beach, with several men rounding on Taylor and Charlie. Profanities are exchanged before the footage cuts off.In a video included in Globo’s report, Azevedo apologized for the incident, but also claimed that the footage shared by Taylor was edited and did not show the entire altercation.“Yesterday’s disastrous event occurred due to a disagreement where I was also attacked, disrespected and insulted by the couple, even though I was convinced that nothing justifies my attitude. What I would like is for the entire video to be released, without editing, so that everyone can understand what actually happened,” Azevedo said, according to a machine translation.Taylor told Globo she had reported the incident to police.Quebra Onda, a Brazilian clothing brand, posted on Instagram following the incident that they had ended their partnership with Azevedo, reaffirming their stance against “any and all types of violence, mainly against women”. Credit: Charlie McHarg via Storyful
The Spaniard has been hoisting trophies while wearing the timepiece since 2019.
Dana White went off on media members who stir up trouble between UFC fighters like Kevin Holland and Jorge Masvidal who aren't set to fight.
Take a closer look at Dustin Johnson's net worth and achievements. Find: How Rich Are These Big-Name NASCAR Drivers?Advice: How To Build a Financial Plan From Zero Dustin Johnson Net Worth: $100...
American kept waiting for another major triumph as Jon Rahm comes from behind.
The Raptors have a tall task ahead as they prepare to host DeMar DeRozan and the Bulls at Scotiabank Arena in the play-in tournament on Wednesday.
The NCAA champion's popularity has landed her behind Saturday Night Live's famed "Weekend Update" desk
Assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis has been stood down from matches while he is investigated by the Football Association over his suspected elbow on Liverpool’s Andy Robertson during their Premier League draw with Arsenal.
One of the greatest junior hockey seasons (and careers) of all-time came to an end on Monday night as Bedard's Pats were ousted by Saskatoon in Game 7.
Minor league call-up Joseph Woll made 46 saves, William Nylander had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Tuesday night in a preview of an opening round playoff series next week. Woll, recalled on an emergency basis from the AHL Toronto Marlies, stopped Nikita Kucherov from the low right circle during a 6-on-4 with 1:31 to play. After flying into Tampa on Tuesday, Woll was informed around six hours before faceoff that the NHL approved the transaction.
Odell Beckham Jr.'s decision to join the Ravens had a wide ripple effect, changing the outlook for the AFC North and several star quarterbacks.
Play won’t start until Thursday, but even practice rounds drew visitors from up to 5,000 miles away to Harbour Town Golf Links.
Wrexham put themselves in pole position for promotion with a thrilling 3-2 win over title rivals Notts County
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs recalled goaltender Joseph Woll from the American Hockey League ahead of Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Maple Leafs will also have an amateur serving as backup for the third consecutive game after signing Ontario Hockey League netminder Matt Onuska to a tryout Tuesday. Onuska, 20, had a 17-11-4 record with a .868 save percentage and a 4.44 goals-against average for the Windsor Spitfires this season. Ilya Samsonov started Toronto's last three
Gilbert Burns accused Masvidal of using lotion before their fight to remain slippery in grappling exchanges
Daniel Cormier wants to see a trilogy bout between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira next after Adesanya's knockout win at UFC 287 in Miami.