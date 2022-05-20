Dust Swirls in Dark Sky as Germany Braces for Storms

Dust swirled in the dark sky above Lemforde as the German Weather Service warned of thunderstorms, hail, hurricane gusts, and individual tornadoes in the west of the country on May 19.

This video showing the stormy conditions in Lemforde was recorded by Ralf Oppacher, who said it was “weather chaos.”

The conditions were forecast to continue in parts of western and northwestern Germany on May 20. Credit: Ralf Oppacher via Storyful

