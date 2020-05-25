Dust Storm Hits Western Australian Wheatbelt Region as Ex-Cyclone Brings Wild Winds Across the State

A dust storm whipped up by damaging winds from a former cyclone blew across Cunderdin Shire in the Central Wheatbelt of Western Australia on May 24.

Storms bringing damaging winds hit the southern half of Western Australia leaving 5,000 homes without power in the Perth Metropolitan area.

Coastal communities in Western Australia were also hit with a “once-in-a-decade” storm front on May 24, bringing heavy rainfall and damaging winds to the region. Credit: Roger Groom via Storyful