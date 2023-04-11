Dust Devil Towers Over Carriages in New York's Central Park

A towering dust devil left bystanders puzzled and awestruck as it moved close to horse carriages in New York City’s Central Park on Monday, April 10.

Video from Josh Dines shows the tall whirlwind spinning as onlookers are heard asking “what is that?”

Dines told Storyful he watched the dust devil form and said it “really started to pick up” when it hit the dusty area seen in the video.

“It’s quite amazing how it went up about 50 feet in the air and in like that perfect sort of formation,” Dines said.

The dust devil dissipated after “a pedicab cycled into it,” Dines said. Credit: Josh Dines via Storyful