Durgabai Deshmukh: The Epitome Of Women Empowerment

Born in 1909 in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh, Durgabai Deshmukh was married off at the age of eight and at 15, she had the courage and wherewithal to successfully withdraw from that marriage. In ending her own child marriage, Deshmukh set the tone for a life that would take her through the freedom struggle, drafting of the Indian Constitution and dogged battle for women’s empowerment.

A social reformer and lawyer, she was a Member of Parliament and was on the board of the Planning Commission in 1952. As one of India’s most dynamic freedom fighters, we remember Deshmukh’s priceless contributions in framing not just the Constitution of India but also her contribution in championing women’s rights and literacy in India.

