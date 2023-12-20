Duop Reath nails it from behind the arc
Duop Reath nails it from behind the arc, 12/19/2023
Play was interrupted on Skukuza Golf Club in South Africa recently as a massive eagle feasted on a baby impala that it had ambushed.
Jason Kelce took full responsibility for a false-start penalty that ended up costing the Eagles four points.
Wyatt Kelce may not have a hang of the lingo, but she's always ready to cheer on her dad, mom Kylie Kelce tells PEOPLE
The golf pro's 16-year-old daughter served as a caddy for her dad over the weekend
"I totally understand why he left. That's a lot, a lot of money.”
The Colts lose depth on both sides of the ball and their primary return specialist as they fight for a playoff spot in a competitive AFC race.
Tom Brady responded to news of Damontae Kazee's suspension for a hit by saying quarterbacks need to keep receivers out of dangerous spots.
The Panthers marched 90 yards on an epic walk-off field goal drive in the 9-7 win over the Falcons on Sunday. Chuba Hubbard chose team over stats on the series.
As the MLB offseason rages on, teams are making stronger pushes for Japanese star Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Here are the latest updates.
The Masters already has the smallest field of the majors. The 2024 edition could be one of the smallest in years depending on the first three months of the PGA Tour season. Schenk qualified by reaching the Tour Championship for the first time.
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL suspended Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee without pay for the remainder of the season for what the league described as “repeated violations” of rules designed to protect player safety. The ruling, issued by NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan on Monday, means Kazee will miss Pittsburgh's final three regular-season games and any potential playoff games if the Steelers (7-7) advance to the postseason. Kazee was ejected from Pittsburgh's 30-13 loss
Andy Ogletree won the 2019 U.S. Amateur at Pinehurst No. 2 and has been involved with LIV for the last two years.
Brent Seabrook was trying to find something. A three-time Stanley Cup champion forced to prematurely end his playing career in 2021 due to a lingering hip injury, the former Chicago Blackhawks defenceman considered plenty of options. Real estate or starting a business were on the table. Those would have been fine. The sport flowing through his veins, however, was the only true calling. And his wife, Dayna, knew it. "She's like, 'You just light up when you talk hockey. You're done playing, but it
The Seahawks backup says the game-winning play call was something he'll remember for the rest of his life.
‘A true freshman starting Game 1? I have to put that in my head. That’s the competitor I am.’
Scott Pianowski reveals a list of overlooked players who can help your fantasy hockey team.
ATLANTA (AP) — First baseman Matt Carpenter was released Monday by the Atlanta Braves, who acquired him last week from San Diego. The decision costs the Braves in effect $4 million. Atlanta obtained Carpenter along with left-hander Ray Kerr from the Padres on Friday for outfielder Drew Campbell. As part of the trade, the Padres agreed to pay the Braves $1.5 million. That covers part of Carpenter's $5.5 million salary for next season. A three-time All-Star with St. Louis, the 38-year-old Carpente
OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have fired head coach D.J. Smith amid yet another losing season in the nation’s capital. The Senators made the announcement a day after Ottawa lost its fourth straight game with a 6-3 defeat to the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday. Jacques Martin will take over on an interim basis. The Senators have missed the playoffs for four straight seasons under Smith. They are currently 12 points behind the Washington Capitals for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conferenc
The Atlanta Braves released Matt Carpenter, fewer than three days after acquiring the veteran infielder in a trade with the San Diego Padres, a league source told UPI on Monday.
New York claimed the 25-year-old shortstop off waivers from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. Downs, the 32nd overall pick by Cincinnati in the 2017 amateur draft, is named after former Yankees captain Derek Jeter. Downs made his big league debut with the Boston Red Sox in 2022 and hit .154 (6 for 39) with one homer and four RBIs.