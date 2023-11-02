Dunkin' and Starbucks release holiday drinks for 2023 season
On Wednesdays through December 31, Dunkin' rewards members can get a free classic donut with any purchase.
Any one of these potluck dishes and recipes is sure to make you the hit of the party. From casseroles to finger foods and more, these are all crowd-pleasers!
It's officially comfort food season.
My dad loves it, my mom is "not a fan" — here's how the De'Longhi TrueBrew Drip Coffee Maker stacks up in my family's kitchen.
Valter Longo researches longevity, and incorporates his research into his own life. Here's how he eats now to live longer in the future.
The term “fried rice syndrome” is spreading online after a TikTok video went viral for recounting the tragic 2008 death of a 20-year-old who passed away after consuming spoiled pasta. About the TikTok: In the TikTok uploaded on Sept. 11, user @jpall20 detailed the death of the man, noting that he left pasta sitting out on the counter at room temperature for about five days before he heated it up again and ate it. “Do not make your food, put it in a Tupperware and then leave it on your counter for a week,” the TikToker said.
To eat in a traditional Spanish way, share your meals with friends and family. And don't forget the olive oil.
Perhaps this is an unexpected Thanksgiving pie—it’s not the traditional pumpkin or bourbon pecan pie—but put this dark chocolate and peanut butter chilled mousse pie on the Thanksgiving table, and we bet you’ll get requests for it next year. See recipe. Probably the most classic way to end a Thanksgiving meal, pumpkin pie must have a perfectly spiced creamy filling. This recipe delivers; it almost has an undertone of gingersnaps.
"For about a third of the year, I don't spend a penny. Works for me!"
Trying to use up that leftover taco meat? From Tex-Mex lasagna to breakfast frittatas, we have 20 ways to transform your leftover taco meat.
Fresh cherry tomatoes aren't always around all year, so you may wonder if it's worth it to freeze them for the off-season. Here's what you need to know.
If you're going with meat as your protein in pasta salad, you may want to opt for remoulade. The sauce's tanginess can give this dish a major upgrade.
Ever heard of the croffle? If you love croissants and waffles, then this is the food mashup you have to experience. Here's what you need to know.
Andrew Rea's newest cookbook is for people at the beginning of their cooking careers, and he told Mashed which recipe you should choose to start.
Ever wonder what American dish Gordon Ramsay likes so much he wishes people in the United Kingdom would embrace? Well, wonder no more.
‘Industrial food systems have a fossil fuel problem’
It's the best cookie recipe on the planet.
We put our best Thanksgiving recipes to the test and found your perfect menu.
While making hollandaise you could run into difficulty if your butter is too hot. Controlling temperature is the key to a successfully smooth sauce.
This Chicago delicacy is a pizza-style chicken pot pie with meaty sauce filled with seasonings and vegetables surrounded by pizza-style dough.
Homemade bread is one of the world's great pleasures, but before you go too off-piste with your regular recipe, read our advice about flour-swapping.