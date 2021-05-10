Dunk of the Night: Zach LaVine
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rory McIlroy finally won when he least expected it, and it was as sweet as he could have imagined. Only after he hung on for a one-shot victory in the Wells Fargo Championship, his first title in 18 months, did he reveal his neck locked up during his final practice session and if not for a late tee time Thursday, he would have had to withdraw. And when he seized control Sunday afternoon with back-to-back birdies from the bunker down the stretch, he started to get ahead of himself thinking how cool it would be to see his wife and 8-month-old daughter waiting to celebrate with him on their first Mother's Day. The finishing stretch at Quail Hollow snapped him back to reality. He hit a 7-iron safely over the water on the 17th, and caddie Harry Diamond wisely talked him into taking a penalty drop from a dangerous lie in a hazard on the closing hole. He two-putted from 45 feet for bogey, a 3-under 68 and a one-shot victory. The moment with Erica and little Poppy was what he imagined. So was that trophy. “It's tough to get over the line, especially if you haven't done it in a while,” McIlroy said, a winner at Quail Hollow for the third time. "It's such a funny week, knowing my game was pretty good and then having my neck lock up on the range and sitting here Sunday night with the trophy. “Just glad I got through it.” Abraham Ancer finished runner-up for the fourth time in his career as he seeks his first title. Ancer wasn't part of the picture until he ran off three straight birdies late that briefly gave him a share of the lead, and nearly closed with a fourth birdie when his 35-foot putt on No. 18 grazed the lip. He shot 66. But this was about McIlroy and the second-longest winless drought of his career, who until this week had not played on the weekend in two months. It was like he never was gone. McIlroy was bogey-free until the final hole, and even when he brought more pressure on himself with a poor tee shot, he delivered an 8-iron from just inside 200 yards to the fat of the green for his two-putt bogey to finish on 10-under 274. His last victory was the HSBC Champions in Shanghai on Nov. 3, 2019. His next start is in two weeks at Kiawah Island for the PGA Championship, where he set the record in 2012 with an eight-shot victory. How's that for timing? “I'm excited going forward now,” McIlroy said. His game is not perfect — he hit only three of 14 fairways in the final round — but he was quick to say a victory brought validation. Locked in a tight race among Keith Mitchell, Gary Woodland and then Ancer, McIlroy delivered the goods on the back nine. He holed a 10-foot par putt on the par-3 13th. He got up-and-down for birdie with splendid bunker shots on the reachable par-4 14th and the par-5 15th. He won for the 19th time on the PGA Tour, and 27th time worldwide. “This is one of my favourite places in the world," said McIlroy, who picked up his first PGA Tour title at Quail Hollow in 2010. “To break the drought and win here, it's awesome.” Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., was the top Canadian. Taylor shot a 2 under 69 in the final round and finished the tournament tied for 26th at even par. Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., was 2 over. Michael Gligic of Burlington, Ont., and Roger Sloan of Merritt, B.C., were both 5 over. It was a tough finish for Mitchell, who started the final round with a two-shot lead and quickly stretched it to three shots with a 6-iron out of a fairway bunker into a stiffening breeze to 12 feet for birdie. But his short game let him down all day, leading to bogeys on the fifth and sixth holes that cost him the lead, and on the 14th hole and 15th holes when he had to settle for pars after being in position for birdies. Mitchell needed to finish alone in second to qualify for the PGA Championship through the money list. But he dropped a shot on the 17th and closed with a 72 to tie for third with Viktor Hovland, who had a 67. “Shows you how awesome he is as a player because he didn’t have his best today and he still won and that’s why he’s got majors and a bunch of wins,” Mitchell said. Woodland had a share of the lead early on the back nine until he went through a bad patch of back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 12 and 13, and settling for pars on the next two scoring holes. He shot 71 and finished fifth. McIlroy could have done without the drama on the 18th. With a two-shot lead, his drive went left of the winding stream into a deep hole of shaggy grass near the water. He started to try to gouge it out toward the fairway when Diamond stepped in to offer a few alternatives. They picked the right one — a penalty drop that limited any chaos, and McIlroy delivered a winner. His 2-foot par putt brought out one of the loudest cheers of a day filled with them. The Wells Fargo Championship had more energy than any tournament since golf returned from the pandemic. Just what McIlroy needed. He thought he would enjoy some quiet of no spectators. It didn't take long for him to realize he missed the energy. “To bring out the best in myself, I needed this," he said. And when it was over, he turned and heaved his golf ball toward the crowd. That felt good, too. Doug Ferguson, The Associated Press
CHICAGO — Alex DeBrincat scored two more goals, Kevin Lankinen made 37 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks welcomed fans back to the United Center with a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Sunday night. Chicago hosted a crowd of 3,820 for its first home game with fans in almost 14 months. It was the last U.S.-based NHL team to open its doors to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic. Two of the biggest cheers of the night were for DeBrincat, who extended his goal-scoring streak to six. He scored on a power play in the first period and then helped close it out when he made it 4-2 with his 31st of the season with 3:12 left. The Blackhawks had 10 rookies in the lineup for their penultimate game of the season, and they did enough to hold off Dallas in the Stars’ first game since they were eliminated from playoff contention. Brandon Hagel had a goal and an assist in Chicago’s second straight win. MacKenzie Entwistle became the ninth player to score his first career goal with the Blackhawks this year. Dallas lost for the sixth time in seven games. Denis Gurianov and Mark Pysyk scored for the Stars, and Anton Khudobin made 21 stops. FLAMES 6, SENATORS 1 CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists and Calgary beat Ottawa to preserve its slim playoff hopes. Mikael Backlund, Michael Stone, Dillon Dube and Mark Giordano also scored for Calgary. Jacob Markstrom stopped 19 shots for his 19th victory. The Flames moved eight points behind Montreal for the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division. To make the post-season, Calgary needs to win its remaining four games against the division-worst Canucks, and the Canadiens needs to lose their remaining two games against Edmonton in regulation. Josh Norris scored for Ottawa. Anton Forsberg gave up four goals on 23 shots. He was replaced by Filip Gustavsson, who made 11 saves in relief. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
ATLANTA — Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson homered, Huascar Ynoa won his fourth straight start and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-1 on Sunday night. Freeman, the reigning NL MVP who began the game 1 for 24 in May, hit his ninth homer, a solo shot, to make it 5-1 in the third as the Braves won their second straight game and fifth in the last six. Freeman finished 3 for 3 and reached base four times, raising his batting average 20 points to .217. Aaron Nola (3-2) took the loss after allowing four runs, five hits and one walk with four strikeouts in four innings. Ynoa (4-1) gave up one run, four hits and one walk with six strikeouts in six innings. He pitched out of a jam in the third after Andrew McCutchen walked and Jean Segura singled, striking out Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto and retiring Alec Bohm on a dribbler in front of the plate. Ynoa otherwise faced no major threats. In his last four starts, the 22-year-old right-hander has a 1.11 ERA. In four starts at Truist Park this season, he has a 1.54 ERA with 30 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings. “I’ve been very impressed with his adaptability, how he takes things and adjusts and applies them,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. “He’s a bright kid. He grabs things and he understands and the adjustments he’s made since we started in July last year is really cool to see. He’s such a good kid and he works hard and he studies. It’s good, because the guy’s got skills.” Atlanta carried over momentum from winning in dramatic fashion Saturday night when it erased a two-run deficit in the ninth, a one-run deficit in the 11th and rallied to overcome Philadelphia’s three-run lead to win 8-7 in 12 innings. “Yesterday’s game was huge for us,” Freeman said. “To erase three deficits and to ultimately win that game, that was a huge momentum boost going into today. Getting 100% of the fans back and giving them something to cheer about, that was a good weekend for us." The three-time defending NL East champion Braves improved to 17-17. Philadelphia dropped to 18-17. The Phillies led 1-0 in the first when McCutchen, on the first pitch of the game, hit his fifth homer. Atlanta went ahead 4-1 in the bottom of the first. Ronald Acuña Jr., back in the lineup after getting hit in the left pinkie and leaving Saturday’s game in the seventh, walked, stole second and scored on Freeman’s single. Freeman scored on Ozzie Albies’ triple before Swanson added his fourth homer. Austin Riley's RBI double made it 6-1 in the eighth. Nola’s ERA in nine career starts at Truist Park rose to 59 points to 4.56. Philadelphia manager Joe Girardi thought his ace lacked command. “I know he'll be frustrated, but that's baseball, too,” Girardi said. “Pitchers aren't going to be perfect. That's the bottom line. Tonight he didn't have his good stuff. He's worked really hard and maybe that had something to do with it, but I'm glad he gets an extra day (of rest) and again, I think it's really going to benefit our starters.” TRAINER’S ROOM Atlanta RHP Chris Martin, who has missed the last 29 games with right shoulder inflammation, could return early in the week. Martin met Sunday with pitching coach Rick Kranitz to make sure his mechanics are in order. BACK IN THE BULLPEN RHP Shane Greene signed a $1.5 million, one-year contract to rejoin the Braves. The deal includes a prorated salary. Greene missed the first 38 days of the season, so he will receive about $1.19 million. Greene was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett and will need some time to get ready before he returns to the majors. The right-hander went 1-0 with a 2.60 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings for the Atlanta bullpen last season. LUCKY TURN Atlanta reliever Tyler Matzek backpedaled off the mound and didn’t look at the ball as he caught it behind his head and turned to begin a double play with Swanson at shortstop in the seventh. UP NEXT The Phillies are off Monday. RHP Chase Anderson (1-3, 5.54) faces Erick Fedde (2-3, 5.27) when Philadelphia begins a three-game series at Washington on Tuesday. Atlanta is off Monday. The Braves and Toronto Blue Jays have yet to announce a starter for Tuesday when they begin a three-game series at Truist Park. ___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports George Henry, The Associated Press
Police believe that Tyrell Cohen was electrocuted while climbing electrical equipment.
CLEVELAND — Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 25 points and Josh Richardson had 20, allowing the playoff-bound Dallas Mavericks to overcome the ejection of Luka Doncic in a 124-97 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night. Doncic received a flagrant-two foul — an automatic ejection — early in the third quarter for hitting Collin Sexton with “an aggressive strike to the groin area,” according to lead official David Guthrie. It occurred while jostling for position under the Cleveland basket. Dallas extended its lead to a game over Portland in the battle for fifth place in the Western Conference. The Lakers entered the night two games behind the Mavericks in seventh, which would make them the top seed in the play-in tournament. Doncic finished with 15 points in 22 minutes and Jalen Brunson had 13 points and seven assists for the Mavericks, who never trailed in their fourth win in a row. Dwight Powell had 12 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four blocked shots. Sexton scored 24 points for the Cavaliers, They lost their 10th straight game — matching their longest skid of the season — and have not won since April 21 against Chicago. Kevin Love added eight points and 11 rebounds, and Mfiondu Kabengele had 14 points. After Doncic was ejected 1:55 into the second half, Sexton made the two accompanying free throws to pull Cleveland to 68-59. Dallas answered with a 30-13 run that featured 11 points by Richardson. Brunson buried a 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter to give Dallas its largest lead at 103-73. The Southwest Division champion Mavericks are 7-1 since April 27. Fan favourite Anderson Varejao was Cleveland’s first player off the bench and had five points and eight rebounds in 16 minutes. The Cavaliers, who have dropped five straight at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, lost to Dallas for the second time in three days. The Mavericks extended their lead to 14 midway through the second and held a 64-53 advantage at halftime. Richardson led all scorers with 16 points and Doncic had 15 points, five rebounds and four assists. Richardson had 14 points and Hardaway added nine in the first as Dallas went up 39-30. Sexton scored 10 points for the Cavaliers, who only managed one tie at 5-5 and did not hold the lead in a game for the fourth time this season. STRETCH RUN The Mavericks only face one playoff contender in their final four games, travelling to Memphis in their next contest. Dallas wraps up the regular season with also-rans New Orleans, Toronto and Minnesota. “Guys are aware of the standings, so I don’t need to talk about it,” coach Rick Carlisle said. “Given the way this season has gone, I’m more concerned with, ‘Where are we? What time is it? And where do you want to be in 10 minutes?’” TIP-INS Mavericks: Doncic had his 1,500th career assist, two days after scoring his 5,000th point in the NBA. … F Kristaps Porzingis (right knee soreness) missed his sixth straight game and F Maxi Kleber (right Achilles soreness) sat out his fourth in a row. … Rookie G Tyrell Terry (personal reasons) has not appeared in a game since Jan. 29. … Dallas has used 27 lineups in its first 68 games, starting 15 different players. Cavaliers: G Darius Garland (left ankle sprain), who was hurt on April 30 against Washington, worked out on the court before the game. … F Cedi Osman (right ankle soreness), C Isaiah Hartenstein (possible concussion), F Lamar Stevens (concussion), F Taurean Prince (left ankle surgery), F Larry Nance Jr. (right thumb fracture), G Matthew Dellavedova (neck strain) and F Dylan Windler (left knee surgery) were unavailable. UP NEXT Mavericks: At Memphis on Tuesday night. Cavaliers: Host Indiana on Monday night. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Brian Dulik, The Associated Press
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eric Bledsoe had 24 points and 11 assists, Jaxson Hayes added 18 points and the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans stayed alive in the race for the play-in tournament with 112-110 come-from-behind victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night. James Johnson added 17 points and Willy Hernangomez had 16 rebounds for the Pelicans, who pulled within 1 1/2 games of the San Antonio Spurs for the 10th spot in the Western Conference. Terry Rozier scored a career-high 43 points on 16-of-26 shooting including seven 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough as Charlotte failed to clinch a spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. The Spurs have five games left; the Pelicans four. The Pelicans won despite playing without Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Steven Adams due to injuries. The Hornets were without Devonte Graham, Miles Bridges and Gordon Hayward. In the second matchup this season between the Ball brothers, LaMelo Ball had 22 points and five assists for Charlotte but missed two key free throws late and had five turnovers. Lonzo Ball had 12 points and six assists. At one point, LaMelo tried to steal the ball from his older brother and then dived after it in the backcourt, only to be charged with a foul. However, the brothers didn't guard each other most of the game. With the Hornets trailing by two with two minutes left, LaMelo Ball made a 15-foot floater to the tie it at 107. But Hayes responded with a layup to put the Pelicans back in front. Ball was fouled on the other end, but missed two free throws with 1:29 left. New Orleans built a 111-107 lead when Hayes scored on a drive through the lane with 12.7 seconds left to make it a two-possession game. TIP INS Pelicans: Nickeil Alexander-Walker made a lightly contested 58-footer at the buzzer at the end of the first quarter. ... Wes Iwundu was received a technical foul and was ejected from the game in the fourth quarter for arguing a call. ... Bench outscored Charlotte 37-29. Hornets: Graham sat out due to knee soreness. ... Outrebounded 28-14 in the second half. UP NEXT Pelicans: Visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night on the second night of a back-to-back. Hornets: Host the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night. — More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Steve Reed, The Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla. — Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell each scored 27 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves built a 30-point halftime lead, led by 43 in the third quarter and cruised to a 128-96 rout of the Orlando Magic on Sunday night. Rookie guard Anthony Edwards added 16 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season to help the the Timberwolves end a three-game losing streak. Ricky Rubio added 18 points for Minnesota, which made 16 3s and shot 48.5%. Russell also had eight assists, six rebounds and five made 3s. Orlando dressed just 10 players, but only after signing former G League player Donta Hall for the rest of the season. R.J. Hampton scored a career-high 19 points off the bench for the Magic. They finished the home schedule 11-25. ROOKIE CANDIDACY Minnesota coach Chris Finch said he doesn’t feel the need to make a case for Edwards to win the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award because of the nightly statement the guard has put forth with his vastly improved play. In addition to recently scoring 42 points for a second time this season — joining LeBron James as the second 19-year-old with multiple 40-point games — Edward ranks first among rookies in scoring (21.6) and second in made 3s (157). “He’s getting better all the time,” Finch said. “His impact on our team as we get better, his ability to put up big numbers, his ability to score down the stretch of games, close games and make key plays … . His shooting has improved, all of his efficiency has improved and he’s now facing double teams and teams are game-planning for him. I think his (Rookie of the Year) case is extremely strong and he makes it all by himself.” TIP INS Timberwolves: Juancho Hernangomez did not play because of swelling in his right knee. … Jarred Vanderbilt got the start as Finch continued to shuffle the lineup while trying to find more rebounding and defence. Minnesota is 2-6 when Vanderbilt starts. … Minnesota’s 74 first-half points tied its season high set previously at Sacramento on April 20. Magic: Play was stopped for more than 10 minutes in the first quarter when a female fan sitting court side needed attention for a medical emergency. The fan was alert as she was taken off on a stretcher following an apparent seizure. … Orlando closed out the home portion of its schedule. Coming into Sunday, the Magic — one of the few NBA teams to allow fans all season — averaged 3,496 fans at the first 35 home games. UP NEXT Timberwolves: At Detroit on Tuesday night. Magic: At Milwaukee on Tuesday night. John Denton, The Associated Press