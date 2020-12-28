Dunk of the Night: Terry Rozier

Canada lacked the explosiveness it showed in the tournament opener, but improved to 2-0 at the 2021 world juniors with a 3-1 win over Slovakia.
The San Diego Padres reportedly acquired former Cy Young winner Blake Snell from the Tampa Bay Rays. He was last seen being pulled from World Series Game 6.
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams created a picturesque atmosphere as they connected for three touchdown passes on a snow-covered Lambeau Field.The Green Bay Packers teammates would love the opportunity to produce plenty of similar scenes next month by staying home throughout the NFC playoffs.Rodgers threw four touchdown passes as the Packers trounced the Tennessee Titans 40-14 for their fifth consecutive victory Sunday night.“It’s tough to play in the cold,” said Rodgers, who went 21 of 25 for 231 yards with an interception. “It’s tough to play at Lambeau. I think we proved that tonight.”Playing in the cold at Green Bay is tough for road teams, anyway. The Packers showed they can thrive on the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field.The Packers (12-3) already have clinched the NFC North title and can earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs if they win at Chicago (8-7) or Seattle (11-4) loses at San Francisco (6-9) next week.This game showcased why the Packers want to make sure the playoffs go through Lambeau after losing on the road in three of the last six NFC championship games. With snow falling throughout the first half and continuing to cover much of the field the rest of the game, Green Bay moved the ball at will all night.“People definitely don't want to play in the cold,” Adams said. “It's tough, man. It's tough. It makes you a little bit less physical. It takes your speed away. If you don't get to practice in this and get used to the temperature, the snow and all of that stuff, as you've seen, it can obviously take a toll. I think that team (Tennessee) is a really, really solid team that played with a lot less speed than they typically do.”Green Bay ran wild behind 124 yards and two touchdowns from A.J. Dillon and 94 yards from Aaron Jones. Dillon, a second-round pick from Boston College, had run for just 115 yards all season during a rookie year in which he spent over a month on the COVID-19 reserve list.Tennessee (10-5) squandered an opportunity to clinch its first AFC South championship since 2008. The Titans still can clinch a division title by winning at Houston (4-11) next week.Adams’ three touchdown catches gave him 17 this season, one off the Packers' single-season record that Sterling Sharpe set in 1994. Adams, who caught 11 passes for 142 yards Sunday, leads the NFL in touchdown receptions despite missing two games with a hamstring injury.The Packers' defence also played well while picking off two passes from Ryan Tannehill, who went 11 of 24 for 121 yards. Tennessee's Derrick Henry rushed for 98 yards on 23 carries, ending his streak of nine consecutive road games in which he'd run for at least 100 yards.Green Bay pulled ahead 19-0 when Rodgers threw touchdown passes on each of their first three possessions. Mason Crosby missed extra-point attempts after two of those touchdowns.Adams capped Green Bay’s first drive by catching a pass behind the line of scrimmage, slipping out of Adoree Jackson’s grasp and diving into the right corner of the end zone.Green Bay's second series resulted in Equanimeous St. Brown’s first career touchdown on a 21-yard pass.After Darnell Savage picked off Tannehill's pass to give the Packers the ball in Green Bay territory, Adams beat Jackson again on a 7-yard touchdown early in the second quarter.“I don’t think you can do that against anybody, with the mistakes that we made and the start that we had," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. "(It's) just not going to be good enough and just too inconsistent.”Tennessee got back in the game by scoring two touchdowns in a 3 1/2-minute span midway through the gameTannehill’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Jonnu Smith with 43 seconds left in the second quarter made it 19-7. On the opening series of the second half, Tannehill faked a handoff and raced 45 yards untouched to cut Tennessee’s lead to 19-14.The Packers then capitalized on good fortune.Aaron Jones bounced off someone around the line of scrimmage and then raced down the left sideline for a 59-yard gain that set up Rodgers’ 8-yard touchdown pass to Adams. The Packers snapped the ball just after a replay showed Jones stepped out of bounds during that run and gained well over 30 yards afterward.“By the time the ball was snapped, that was the first view that we got as it was coming down," Vrabel said. "That was unfortunate. I wish we’d been able to tackle him and set the edge when we had him in the backfield.”INJURY REPORTThe Packers played without running back Jamaal Williams due to an injured quadriceps. Offensive tackle Rick Wagner suffered a knee injury.UP NEXTThe Titans are at Houston.The Packers are at Chicago.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLSteve Megargee, The Associated Press
The Chiefs are the NFL's best team. It doesn't mean they are unbeatable.
Rafael Nadal could overtake Federer for most all-time men's Grand Slams titles at the rescheduled tournament.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City clinched the top seed in the AFC and the only playoff bye when Patrick Mahomes threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Demarcus Robinson with just under two minutes for a 17-14 win over Atlanta on Sunday.The Chiefs had to watch as Pro Bowl kicker Younghoe Koo missed a tying field-goal attempt with 9 seconds left to escape.The Chiefs (14-1) won their NFL-record seventh straight one-possession game and matched a franchise record with their 10th straight win. They took any seeding drama out of games involving Pittsburgh and Buffalo and will have that coveted first-round AFC bye when the post-season begins in two weeks.The Falcons (4-11) took the lead when Matt Ryan hit Laquon Treadwell for a 5-yard touchdown with 4:33 to go. But Mahomes kept finding Travis Kelce — who had a record-setting game of his own — to set up the TD pass to Robinson. And when the Falcons marched the other way in the closing seconds, Kansas City’s defence forced Koo’s 39-yard kick.Instead of heading to overtime, the Falcons headed home with their seventh loss by six points or less this season.Mahomes finished with 278 yards passing and two touchdowns along with an interception. Kelce had seven catches for 98 yards and a score, giving him 1,426 yards for the season, breaking George Kittle’s record for an NFL tight end.STEELERS 28, COLTS 24PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger overcame a month-long malaise to throw for 342 yards and three second-half touchdowns as the Steelers locked up the division title.Listless and lifeless for weeks thanks to a three-game losing streak that followed an 11-0 start, Pittsburgh (12-3) somehow got it together over the final 25 minutes against the Colts (10-5). Indianapolis missed a chance to inch closer to a playoff berth when it let a 17-point third-quarter lead slip away.Roethlisberger, who looked uneven at best and ineffective at worst during Pittsburgh’s recent slide, snapped out of it. He ditched the dink-and-dunk approach that had worked during the early portion of the season but became far too predictable during a December swoon.The 38-year-old quarterback kick-started the comeback with a 39-yard strike to Diontae Johnson and brought the Steelers within a touchdown on a 5-yard pass to Eric Ebron. He gave Pittsburgh its first second-half lead since Dec. 7 when he audibled into a play that ended with Roethlisberger threading the ball between two Colts to JuJu Smith-Schuster from 25 yards with 7:38 to play.Indianapolis, so dominant during a first half in which it outgained the Steelers 206-28, had two chances to reclaim the lead in the fourth quarter. The first drive ended with Philip Rivers throwing an interception deep in Pittsburgh territory. The second ended with Rivers’ heave to Zach Pascal sailing high on fourth down.SEAHAWKS 20, RAMS 9SEATTLE (AP) — The Seahawks claimed the NFC West title, Russell Wilson throwing a 13-yard TD pass to Jacob Hollister with 2:51 left for the clinching score.Seattle (11-4) earned its first division title since 2016 and its fifth since Pete Carroll arrived in 2010 behind a stellar defensive effort and a clutch late drive engineered by Wilson.Seattle’s quarterback scored on a 4-yard run on the opening drive of the second half for a 13-6 lead. But the final drive was Wilson at his best: Wilson was 5 for 5 for 59 yards on the drive, hitting four different receivers.Wilson connecting with Hollister was a bit of redemption for the tight end who was stopped inches short of the same end zone on the final play a year ago in Week 17 against San Francisco. That gave the division title to the 49ers.Wilson finished 20 of 32 for 225 yards. But unlike earlier in the season when it was Wilson that staked Seattle to a 5-0 start, this victory was carried by the defence. Seattle flustered Jared Goff, shut down the Rams’ run game, and held Los Angeles (9-6) to a season low in points.CAROLINA 20, WASHINGTON 13LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Dwayne Haskins turned the ball over three times before getting benched, Steven Sims muffed a punt return that turned into a Panthers touchdown and Washington blew its first chance to clinch the NFC East.Haskins was 14 of 28 with a fumble and two interceptions after starting in place of injured veteran Alex Smith, despite violating COVID-19 protocols last week. After being stripped of his captaincy and fined $40,000 for partying without a mask, he was stripped of the ball by Marquis Haynes in the first quarter and picked off by Tahir Whitehead and Tre Boston in the second.Meanwhile, Washington’s defence allowed two Panthers touchdown drives and 202 yards in the first half alone. Had there been fans at FedEx Field, they would have booed Washington (6-9) off the field at halftime.Down 14 early in the fourth quarter, coach Ron Rivera pulled Haskins and handed the ball to Taylor Heinicke for his first NFL action since 2018 with Carolina. Heinicke was 12 of 19 for 137 yards in relief and threw a 29-yard TD pass to J.D. McKissic with 1:50 left.Carolina (5-10) snapped a three-game skid.COWBOYS 37, EAGLES 17ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andy Dalton threw for 377 yards and three touchdowns, two to Michael Gallup, and the Cowboys stayed alive in the NFC East playoff race.The Cowboys (6-9) won their third consecutive game and still have a chance to win the division thanks to Washington’s 20-13 loss to Carolina, which guaranteed that the NFL’s worst division won’t have a team with a winning record.Dallas can overtake Washington (6-9) with a win at the New York Giants and a Washington loss to the Eagles on the final weekend of the regular season. The Giants (5-10) can get in by beating the Cowboys if Washington loses.The Eagles (4-10-1) led 14-3 in the first quarter after DeSean Jackson’s 81-yard touchdown catch in his first game in two months coming off an ankle injury, and they would have controlled their playoff chances against Washington with a win.RAVENS 27, GIANTS 13BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson directed four scoring drives during the decisive first half. Baltimore’s fourth straight victory, combined with Pittsburgh’s win over Indianapolis, lifted the Ravens past the Colts in the AFC wild-card hunt. With a victory in Cincinnati next week, the Ravens (10-5) will earn a playoff berth for the third year in a row.The Giants (5-10) lost their third straight and were left with only a miniscule chance of making the post-season.Jackson guided the Ravens to touchdowns on their first two possessions, then took them into field-goal position on his next two drives for a 20-3 halftime lead.That was more than enough to defeat a struggling Giants team that totalled only 13 points in its previous two games and has scored just two touchdowns over the past three weeks.Daniel Jones started at quarterback for New York after missing two of the past three games with hamstring and ankle injuries. His passing numbers — 24 for 41 for 252 yards — were reflective of the heavy pressure he received from Baltimore’s relentless rush.The Ravens had six sacks, and Jones was flushed out of the pocket on several other occasions.JETS 23, BROWNS 16EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — After this loss, the Browns will need to beat the archrival Steelers next Sunday if they’re going to end the NFL’s longest playoff drought.On fourth-and-1 with 1:18 remaining and the short-handed Browns (10-5) driving for the potential tying score, Mayfield tried to push forward for a first down. He lost the ball when Tarell Basham smacked into him. Kareem Hunt recovered, but by rule, Mayfield was the only one who could advance the ball — and the quarterback was short of the first down.The Jets (2-13) sealed their second straight victory after an 0-13 start, losing all chance for the top overall draft pick.It was a rough week for the Browns, who haven’t been in the post-season since 2002 and entered without seven players including Jarvis Landry and three other wide receivers, and rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills. Cleveland had to call up several players from the practice squad and coach Kevin Stefanski ran a walk-through in a parking lot near the team’s hotel to get some of the new players up to speed on the game plan.Despite being short-handed, the Browns nearly erased a 20-3 deficit. But the Jets were able to hang on.Jamison Crowder caught a touchdown pass and threw one to Braxton Berrios on a razzle-dazzle play, and Sam Darnold threw a touchdown pass to Chris Herndon.BEARS 41, JAGUARS 17JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jaguars took care of business, losing their 14th consecutive game and then getting some help to secure the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.Hello, Trevor Lawrence!Mitchell Trubisky accounted for three scores, including two touchdown passes to Jimmy Graham, and the Bears kept control of their post-season path. Chicago can make the NFC playoffs for the second time in three years by beating Green Bay next week at home — despite having gone through a six-game losing streak in 2020.The Jaguars (1-14), who set a franchise record for consecutive losses, locked up the top pick for the first time in franchise history when the New York Jets beat Cleveland 23-16 a few minutes later.That means the same day Jacksonville reached its worst skid in franchise history could end up being a potential game changer for the small-market team that’s spent the better part of the last two decades searching for a franchise quarterback.The only thing standing between Jacksonville and Lawrence is the Clemson star formally turning pro, a decision that’s expected after the Tigers end their season in the College Football Playoff.Chicago scored 28 unanswered points to start the second half, getting so far in front that Nick Foles got to close out the game against his former team.CHARGERS 19, BRONCOS 16INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert set the rookie record for most touchdown passes in a season. Michael Badgley tied a career high with four field goals, including the winning kick with 41 seconds remaining.Herbert’s 9-yard screen pass to Austin Ekeler in the second quarter was his 28th touchdown throw of the season, surpassing the 27 that Baker Mayfield had for Cleveland in 2018.Herbert, the sixth overall pick in the April draft and third QB taken, completed 21 of 33 passes for 253 yards. He also became the fourth player to throw for over 4,000 yards as a rookie, joining Andrew Luck, Cam Newton and Jameis Winston.Badgley came into the game making three of his last seven on field goals, but was perfect on all four of his attempts Sunday. After Brandon McManus tied it at 16 with 2:47 remaining with a 52-yard field goal, the Chargers (6-9) drove to the Broncos 19, and the third-year kicker won it from 37 yards.Denver (5-10) had tied it with scores on three straight possessions.BENGALS 37, TEXANS 31HOUSTON (AP) — Samaje Perine ran for two touchdowns, including a 3-yard score late, to give the Bengals their first road win in more than two years.The Texans (4-11) were driving after Perine’s second score when Deshaun Watson was sacked by Sam Hubbard, who forced a fumble that Margus Hunt recovered. The Bengals added a field goal to seal the victory.It’s the first road win for second-year coach Zac Taylor and the first time the Bengals (4-10-1) won away from Cincinnati since a 37-36 victory at Atlanta on Sept. 30, 2018. Ottawa gets a pair of NHL-caliber players, while Tampa Bay sneaks under the cap for the upcoming NHL season.
“It’s only right that I hurt my wrist in 2020.”
The Rams don't know if Goff can play next week against the Cardinals in their regular season finale.
Justin Herbert has staked his turf in the NFL history book.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Mikal Bridges scored 22 points, Cameron Johnson had 21 in 21 minutes and the Phoenix Suns pulled away with two big second-half runs to beat the Sacramento Kings 116-100 on Sunday night.Devin Booker added 20 points, five rebounds and five assists, and Deandre Ayton had 11 points and 15 rebounds for the Suns, a night after a 106-103 loss in the opener of the two-game set in Sacramento. That loss snapped the Suns’ winning streak at nine.Booker talked about the importance of Phoenix getting back on track.“We talked about trusting the system. We have a lot of new players out there trying to figure each other out but always with the right intention,” said Booker, a first-time All-Star a year ago. “We’re getting better. Tonight was a step forward in that on both ends. We just have to continue to grow.”Buddy Hield scored 17 points for Sacramento. First-round draft pick Tyrese Haliburton added 15 points and six assists.Tied at 73 with 4:45 left in the third quarter, the Suns closed the period with a 17-5 run. Phoenix extended its lead to 107-88 on Booker’s fast-break layup during an 18-5 run in the fourth.Bridges was 9 of 15 from the field, going 4 of 8 from long range. Johnson was 7 of 9, hitting 3 of 4 3-pointers. He made all four of his free throws“When teams throw junk defences at me and they’re blitzing a lot, we have guys that can make them pay,” Booker said. “That’s why we have the team that we do. Not surprising to me. We knew from the night before that we had a lot of open looks that we didn’t make and me myself needed to take care of the ball better. We’ll figure it out.”Kings coach Luke Walton said his team made too many mistakes.“It’s a good learning experience,” Walton said. “They’ve got guys over there, Chris Paul leading the group and an All-Star in Booker, they’ve got pride. They lost the first night, we knew it was going to be even tougher tonight. We just had some real mental breakdowns and when we did they were ready to pounce on it.”Paul had eight points and 12 assists. The Phoenix newcomer spent much of the fourth quarter cheering on his teammates while casually perched on a barrier between the bench and the court.Ayton helped the Suns to a 44-39 edge in rebounds.TIP-INSSuns: The last time Phoenix played the same team in the same city on consecutive days during the regular season was Nov. 2-3, 1990, when it opened the season with two games against the Utah Jazz in the Tokyo Dome.Kings: The Kings were attempting to go 3-0 for the first time since 2002-03. … Owner Vivek Ranadive sat near midcourt, socially distanced from five others in the organization who also watched from courtside.UP NEXTSuns: Return to Phoenix to host New Orleans on Tuesday night.Kings: Host Denver on Tuesday night.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsMichael Wagaman, The Associated Press
EDMONTON — Jordan Spence scored what turned out to be an important goal for Canada in his first shift of the world junior hockey championship. A day after Canada romped 16-2 over short-staffed Germany to start the tournament, goals were much harder to come by in a 3-1 win over Slovakia on Sunday.Spence was a healthy scratch in Canada's opener. The defenceman was informed Sunday afternoon he would draw into the lineup for suspended teammate Braden Schneider.Spence scored the host country's only goal in the first 36 minutes of the game."It was great for me to score, but it's good that it created for momentum for our team, which it did," Spence said.Philip Tomasino had a goal and an assist and Jack Quinn scored an empty-netter for Canada. Devon Levi made 17 saves for the win on his 19th birthday."I didn't go on my phone much. I was focused on the game," Levi said. "I can answer my birthday messages later, but the task at hand was to win the game." Martin Romiak scored for Slovakia (1-1). Goaltender Samuel Hlavaj of the QMJHL's Sherbrooke Phoenix stopped 20 shots in the loss. The closest Slovakia has come to beating Canada in the world junior tournament was a 0-0 tie in Brandon, Man., in 1999.""We lost the game tonight, but I thought we played well," Slovak coach Robert Petrovicky said. "We played hard."Canada has Monday off before facing Switzerland (0-2) in Pool A on Tuesday. Finland (2-0) beat the Swiss 4-1 earlier Sunday.Meanwhile, the Czech Repubic (1-1) bounced back from a 7-1 loss against Sweden (1-0) to upset Russia (1-1) in Sunday's late game -- creating some chaos in the Pool B standings with four teams now with a victory each, including the Americans (1-1-0).The top four teams in each pool advance to quarterfinals Jan. 2, followed by semifinals Jan. 4 and the medal games Jan. 5.Slovakia was a much tougher test for Canadians scorers than depleted Germany. "They had nothing to do with our d-zone. They just made shots from the blue-line and our guys blocked every shot," said Hlavaj, who is playing in his third world junior tournament.The Canadians dominated puck possession and allowed Slovak puck carriers few clean entries into their zone.Canada's attack lacked cohesion for much of the game, however, while Slovakia clogged up scoring lanes."Obviously we did want to create a little bit more offence, but we reminded our players they did a lot of good stuff and we're proud of them," Canadian head coach Andre Tourigny said.Romiak's power-play goal at 18:36 of the third period pulled the Slovaks within a goal, but Quinn sealed the victory with an empty-netter.Tomasino took a long pass from Dylan Cozens and beat Hlavaj with a high shot at 16:25 for a 2-0 lead.Schneider served a one-game suspension Sunday for checking German forward Jan-Luca Schumacher in the head the previous day. Slovakia killed off a pair of Canadian power-play chances and Canada in turned kill off one Slovak man-advantage in the second period. Defenceman Bowen Byram levelled Slovak forward Jakub Kolenic on Canada's blue-line midway through the period.Spence scored Canada's lone goal of the opening period at 4:08. The Australian-born defenceman from Cornwall, P.E.I., snared a Dawson Mercer rebound and beat Hlavaj with a wrist shot from the hash marks."It was unfortunate for Schneider to get suspended, but this morning, I was in the morning skate and I was just wanted to get my mind into it if I was playing," Spence said. "There were a lot of emotions going on just being scratched from last game and coming back the next day and playing and scoring. It's amazing."Canadian winger Dylan Holloway didn't dress for Sunday's game because of an upper-body injury. Captain Kirby Dach isn't playing in the tournament because of a wrist injury sustained in a pre-tournament game.Cozens, who had a hat trick and six points against Germany, wore the captain's C on Sunday. He's alternating the captaincy with Byram.The International Ice Hockey Federation announced Sunday there were no new positive tests for the COVID-19 virus among the teams and tournament personnel.Three German players were released from quarantine Sunday to rejoin a team that iced just 14 skaters in its first two games.Barring further positive tests, five more Germans will be released from isolation Tuesday with one player remaining in quarantine until Jan. 4.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2020.The Canadian Press
Greg Norman posted pictures from a hospital bed announcing he has COVID-19.
Dalton Del Don wraps up all the Sunday action from Week 16.
Questions about Goff’s long-term upside in Los Angeles existed, even before this game, as he's pretty much the textbook definition of a game manager.
CHICAGO — Although Stephen Curry is one of the best finishers in NBA history, he was more of a decoy late on Sunday night.Damion Lee hit a 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds remaining and Curry scored 36 points, sending Golden State to a 129-128 victory over the Chicago Bulls for the Warriors' first win of the season.With the Chicago defence focused on the sharp-shooting Curry, Lee inbounded the ball to Kevon Looney with 5 seconds left and then ran over to receive a handoff with Curry drawing a crowd on the left wing. Lee fired from a few feet beyond the top of the 3-point arc for the game-winner.Lee was the third option on the play behind Curry and Andrew Wiggins.“It just shows how much the coaching staff and my teammates believe in me,” Lee said. “I'm going to enjoy it. The main thing is we got the win.”Lee finished with 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting on 3s.Curry was 11 for 25 from the field, including 5 of 15 on 3-pointers — a day after making 105 straight 3s to finish practice at the Bulls’ facility.“(Lee) handled it great,” Curry said of the final play. “Him and Loon had a great connection. He was ready to shot. He made a lot of big shots tonight and that was the biggest one to keep us from an 0-3 hole.”Zach LaVine had 33 points and appeared to hit the game-winner for winless Chicago with a 10-foot pullup with 5 seconds to play. LaVine, though, thought he left too much time on the clock.“I think I shot it a little too early,” he said. “I wish I had shot the ball with two or three seconds on the clock. Even if I miss, we still have overtime.”Wendell Carter Jr. had 22 points and 13 rebounds, and Lauri Markkanen added 22 for the Bulls (0-3). Chicago committed 24 turnovers. Markkanen sat out the final few minutes with a calf contusion.With his first 3 late in the first quarter, Curry became the third NBA player to amass 2,500 career made 3-pointers. Ray Allen (2,973) and Reggie Miller (2,560) are the others.Sunday's game was Curry's 702nd in the NBA. Allen played in 1,300 games and Miller 1,389.Late in the third quarter, Curry set a Warriors record for most consecutive made free throws with his 61st dating to last season. He finished 9 for 9 for the game to run his streak to 64.Rick Barry, who shot underhand from the line, held the previous record with 60 straight in 1976.Golden State led 60-56 at halftime, but Chicago started quickly in the third and grabbed an 83-73 advantage with 4 1/2 minutes left in the quarter. The Bulls led 97-93 entering the fourth.With the score tied at 100, the Bulls went on a 10-2 spurt for a 110-102 lead with under eight minutes to play. LaVine scored the final seven points, capping the run with a dunk.The Bulls maintained the multi-possession margin until Curry hit a 3 with 2:02 left to pull Golden State to 123-121. Otto Porter Jr. then made a 3 for the Bulls with 54 seconds to go, but Curry answered with a three-point play.After a miss by LaVine, Looney tied it on a putback with 16.9 seconds remaining, setting the stage for the dramatic finish.TIP-INSWarriors: F Draymond Green (right foot) missed his third straight game, but scrimmaged on Saturday and is close to returning. “Draymond got through the scrimmage really well,” coach Steve Kerr said. “We felt from a conditioning standpoint, it made sense to give him the next two games off and give him another four, five days of conditioning.”Bulls: F Thaddeus Young (lower left leg infection) missed his third consecutive game.CHRISS INJUREDGolden State C Marquese Chriss suffered a fibular fracture and ankle injury to his right leg during a scrimmage at practice on Saturday. He is out indefinitely and will undergo surgery later this week. The 23-year-old averaged 6.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in the Warriors' first two games.“He went up for a lob and landed awkwardly,” Kerr said. “We don’t know how long he’ll be out. We’ll know more after surgery.”UP NEXTWarriors: At the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday in the final game of a season-opening four-game road trip.Bulls: At the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night. The teams also play Thursday in the nation's capital.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJohn Jackson, The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — Luka Doncic scored 24 points and the Dallas Mavericks led by a NBA-record 50 points at halftime in a 124-73 rout of the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.Josh Richardson added 21 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. had 18 points for the Mavericks.The Clippers trailed 77-27 at halftime, with their 50-point deficit being the largest at the break in the shot-clock era, which began in 1954-55.Paul George led the Kawhi Leonard-less Clippers with 15 points before sitting out the second half. Serge Ibaka added 13 points and nine rebounds over three quarters of the team’s first loss. The Clippers opened with victories over the defending NBA champion Lakers and Denver.Leonard sat out after needing eight stitches in his mouth after accidentally getting elbowed by the 7-foot Ibaka going for a rebound in Friday’ night at Denver.WARRIORS 129, BULLS 128CHICAGO (AP) — Damion Lee hit a 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds remaining and Stephen Curry scored 36 points, sending Golden State past Chicago for its first victory of the season.With the Chicago defence focused on the sharp-shooting Curry, Lee took a handoff after Golden State inbounded the ball with 5 seconds left and fired from a few feet beyond the top of the 3-point arc. Lee finished with 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting on 3s.Curry was 11 for 25 from the field, including 5 of 15 on 3-pointers — a day after making 105 straight 3s to finish practice at the Bulls’ facility.With his first 3 late in the first quarter, Curry became the third NBA player to amass 2,500 career 3-pointers. Ray Allen (2,973) and Reggie Miller (2,560) are the others.Late in the third quarter, Curry set a Warriors record for most consecutive made free throws with his 61st dating to last season. He finished 9 for 9 for the game to run his streak to 64. Rick Barry set the previous record of 60 in 1976.Zach LaVine had 33 points for winless Chicago.CAVALIERS 118, 76ERS 94CLEVELAND (AP) — Andre Drummond had 24 points, 14 rebounds and three steals to help Cleveland beat Philadelphia for its third straight victory to start the season.Collin Sexton added 22 points and Darius Garland had 14 points and seven assists for Cleveland. The Cavaliers had the second-worst record in the NBA last season at 19-46. They Cavaliers are 3-0 for the first time since winning six in a row to begin 2016-17.Tobias Harris had 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Philadelphia, which fell to 2-1 and played without centre Joel Embiid (back tightness).PACERS 108, CELTICS 107INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis scored on a layup with 8.4 seconds left and had 19 points and 10 rebounds for his 100th double-double, helping Indiana beat Boston.Malcolm Brogdon scored a season-high 25 points as Indiana improved to 3-0 for the first time since the 2013-14 season.Jayson Tatum led Boston with 25 points, but missed a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds to go as the Celtics lost their second straight.MAGIC 120, WIZARDS 113WASHINGTON (AP) — Markelle Fultz and Terrence Ross each scored 26 points and Orlando rallied to beat Washington for its first 3-0 start since 2009-10.Nikola Vucevic scored in the post to give Orlando a 114-113 lead with 25.1 seconds as the Magic scored the final 10 points of the game in beating the Wizards for the sixth straight game.Vucevic had with 15 points and eight rebounds, while Evan Fournier added 19 points.Bradley Beal had 29 points and seven assists for Washington. Russell Westbrook was held out for rest.KNICKS 130, BUCKS 110NEW YORK (AP) — Tom Thibodeau’s first victory as Knicks coach came surprisingly easy against a top opponent, as New York routed Milwaukee.Julius Randle had 29 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists, Elfrid Payton scored 27 points in his best game as a Knick, and New York led by as much as 28 against the team that had the best record in the NBA the previous two seasons.The Knicks were among the NBA’s worst during that time but are hoping for a turnaround under Thibodeau, the former Coach of the Year who engineered comebacks in Chicago and Minnesota. The Knicks opened his tenure by hanging with Indiana and Philadelphia for a half before those teams pulled away in the final two quarters.Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points and 13 rebounds for the Bucks.PELICANS 98, SPURS 95NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram had 28 points and 11 rebounds and New Orleans held off San Antonio.The Spurs had a chance to tie it after Steven Adams, whose put-back dunk put New Orleans up 97-91 with two minutes left, missed a pair of free throws with 11 seconds to go. But Eric Bledsoe blocked DeMar DeRozan’s 3-point attempt from behind in the final seconds to preserve the victory.Zion Williamson had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Pelicans, scoring about half of his points on dunks. Lonzo Ball had 16 points and five steals.Rudy Gay scored 22 points for the Spurs. They opened with two victories.SUNS 116, KINGS 100SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Mikal Bridges scored 22 points, Cameron Johnson had 21 in 21 minutes and Phoenix pulled away with two second-half runs to beat Sacramento.Devin Booker added 20 points, five rebounds and five assists, and Deandre Ayton had 11 points and 15 rebounds for the Suns, a night after a 106-103 loss in the opener of the two-game set in Sacramento. The loss snapped the Suns’ winning streak at nine.Bridges was 9 of 15 from the field, going 4 of 8 from long range. Johnson was 7 of 9, hitting 3 of 4 3-pointers. He made all four of his free throws.Buddy Hield scored 17 points for Sacramento. First-round draft pick Tyrese Haliburton added 15 points and six assists.HORNETS 106, NETS 104CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Gordon Hayward had 28 points, seven assists and six rebounds and Charlotte handed Brooklyn its first loss of the season.Terry Rozier added 19 points, including two clutch free throws, and P.J. Washington finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Hornets.Kevin Durant led the Nets with 29 points, and Kyrie Irving had 25 points.The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS — With Indiana down one in the final seconds Sunday, coach Nate Bjorkgren asked Domantis Sabontis to bail out the Pacers.The All-Star forward delivered. He put the ball on the floor, drove hard toward the basket, muscled in the go-ahead layup and drew a foul with 8.4 seconds to play.Sure he missed the free throw, but Indiana’s defence forced an errant 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left and held on for a 108-107 victory over Boston.“Coach is a genius. He has a different play for everything,” Sabonis said. “He trusts every single one of us and that makes it easier for the players. We all trust him and just try to execute as best we can.”So far, Sabonis has thrived in Bjorkgren's new system.He followed Saturday's triple-double, with 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists — his third double-double in three games and No. 100 in his career.And Sabonis had plenty of help, too.Malcolm Brogdon scored a season-high 25 points and T.J. Warren added 17 as the Pacers improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2013-14, sweeping their first back-to-back of the season — barely.“Yes, it was designed that way,” Bjorkgren said after drawing up the play for Sabonis during Indiana's final timeout. “But I thought the other four guys really moved and shifted the defence, too, and that helped open it up for Domas.”The Celtics spent most of the second half playing catch up before finally taking a 107-106 lead when Robert Williams III stole an inbound pass and found Marcus Smart for a breakaway layup with 11.8 seconds to go.After a missed free throw Sabonis, Boston called timeout to set up a play and Jayson Tatum's long 3 was off the mark. Tatum finished with 25 points and Jaylen Brown had 18 as the Celtics lost their second straight.“We definitely beat ourselves tonight and there was still an opportunity to win the game," Brown said. “We gave it up at the end. We’ve got to come back and be better, be more physical and more solid on defence.”TIP-INSCeltics: Tatum also had 11 rebounds and five assists. ... Payton Pritchard added 13 points off the bench. ... Smart finished with 11 points and six assists. .... Robert Williams III had 12 points. ... Boston had 18 turnovers and got outrebounded 37-34.Pacers: Brogdon had five rebounds and five assists. ... T.J. Warren had 17 points and Doug McDermott added 16 off the bench. ... McDermott has had three straight double-figure games and went 3 of 7 on 3s. ... Myles Turner had 10 points, seven rebounds and five blocks and now has 17 blocks in three games. ... Indiana had 23 assists on 45 baskets. ... It's only the seventh time in the Pacers NBA history they've started 3-0.OLADIPO OUTThe Pacers deactivated two-time All-Star guard Victor Oladipo on the second game of a back-to-back. Officially, the reason given was injury management — a reference to the ruptured quad tendon in his right knee, an injury he suffered in January 2019. Unofficially, this was something Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Prtichard wanted when he was searching for a new coach this fall. Coach Nate Bjorkgren responded by mixing and matching his rotations.HE SAID IT“I think that final play was tough," Brown said. “It was not all of his (Williams') fault. When Sabonis gets going with his left hand, he’s tough. He got one tonight on us."UP NEXTCeltics: Planning to stick around Indianapolis for an unusual Tuesday night rematch against the Pacers.Pacers: Will try to win their fourth straight under Bjorkgren against Boston on Tuesday.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsMichael Marot, The Associated Press
