Dunk of the Night : Rudy Gobert
Dunk of the Night :Rudy Gobert - December 05, 2021
Bruce Boudreau is reportedly set to become the next head coach of the Vancouver Canucks after the team's brutal start to the season.
Playing smothering defence from the opening tip on Sunday, the Raptors roared to a 102-90 victory over the Washington Wizards for their second straight win.
The Lions joined the rest of the NFL in the win column after giving up the lead with a fourth-down gamble gone wrong.
Nick Sirianni quelled quarterback controversy before it got off the ground after Sunday's Eagles win.
Justin Herbert rallied the Chargers to a key playoff-positioning victory over the Bengals, and the future looks bright for Los Angeles.
Dane Evans came off the bench to complete all 16 passes he attempted while rushing for two fourth-quarter TDs to rally Hamilton to a 27-19 road win over the Toronto Argonauts in Sunday's East Division final.
After sweaters were thrown onto the ice in Montreal and Vancouver, Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the simple and infantile action that can become a headache for organizations.
The Lions' first win of the season came with extra emotion.
Veteran running back Andrew Harris rushed for 136 yards and one touchdown in his return from injury as the Blue Bombers overcame six turnovers in a 21-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the West Division final.
“My question was if we could just finish 19th and 20th [place] and leave after nine."
The returns of Murray and Hopkins helped fuel the Cardinals to their 10th win of the 2021 season.
Ralf Rangnick began his tenure as Manchester United manager with a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League thanks to a rare goal from Fred at Old Trafford on Sunday.
Pierre Dorion had to walk back the excitement he showed before the season after Ottawa's awful start.
Alabama will play Cincinnati while Michigan will play Georgia.
Brady didn't seen Falcons lineman Marlon Davidson until it was too late.
The NHL's participation at the Olympic Games in Beijing appears to be teetering, with COVID-19 cases rising and impacting several teams across the league. Unless the NHL can get things under wraps, hockey fans could be in for a major disappointment this winter.
To leave Manny Diaz dangling for an entire day while the Canes wait to potentially fire him – or maybe not — is a terrible look. Many were laughing at Miami while feeling awful for Diaz.
NEW YORK (AP) — Patrick Kane scored the only goal in the shootout and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Islanders 3-2 Sunday night, sending New York to its 11th straight loss overall and its sixth straight setback its new arena. Kane beat Semyon Varlamov with Chicago’s second shootout attempt, and Marc-Andre Fleury denied all three chances by the Islanders to secure the win. The Islanders tied the game at 2-all with four seconds left in the third period on a goal by defenseman Noah Dobson. Brandon
Canada continued its run of impressive performances, picking up four medals on Sunday at the Para Nordic Skiing World Cup at the Canmore Nordic Centre Provincial Park in Canmore, Alta. 17-time Paralympic medallist Brian McKeever, of Canmore, Alta., followed up Saturday's gold medal with another on Sunday, while Natalie Wilkie, Brittany Hudak, and Collin Cameron rounded out the medal haul. McKeever, 42, and his guide Graham Nishikawa won gold in the men's visually impaired middle-distance skate-s
VANCOUVER — The beleaguered Vancouver Canucks have reportedly fired general manager Jim Benning. Multiple outlets reported the news Sunday, hours after Sportsnet's Eliotte Friedman reported that the team had dismissed head coach Travis Green and hired Bruce Boudreau in his place. A spokesperson for the Canucks did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The reports follow another dismal performance Saturday where the Pittsburgh Penguins routed the Canucks 4-1 in Vancouver, eliciting boo