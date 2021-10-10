Dunk of the Night: Obi Toppin
Dunk of the Night: Obi Toppin - October 9, 2021
Captain John Tavares scored a goal and set up another to help the Toronto Maple Leafs win their fourth in a row in their pre-season finale on Saturday.
Tatum had 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists to help the Celtics beat the Toronto Raptors 113-111 on Saturday night in a preseason game.
Max Fried pitched six sharp innings and Atlanta’s bullpen held on, sending the Braves over the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 Saturday.
The Raptors have a long way to go before they can be considered a title contender, but VanVleet is setting the bar high for this season.
Connor McDavid to hit 150 points? Washington and Pittsburgh to each miss the playoffs? It could happen.
Dalton Del Don provides his lineup tips for every Week 5 game, along with some DFS fliers and fades.
More good news for Tiger.
Week 5 in the NFL brings two heavyweight showdowns in the AFC, as well as the lone remaining undefeated team facing a tough divisional test.
Need to break some lineup ties ahead of kick-off? Check out our Week 5 flex position rankings.
With the rigours of the NBA season and injuries dictating which players are available on any given night, don’t expect the Raptors’ rotation to be set in stone this year.
Pena is facing domestic violence charges in Florida.
Even through an intense playoff race, Blue Jays youngsters found the space and confidence to grow into their roles.
The 2021 Blue Jays missed the playoffs by a hair, but made some incredible memories along the way.
Dalano Banton is still raw, but he's catching Nick Nurse's eye with his play.
Former Toronto Raptor Kyle Lowry is only two games into his time with the Miami Heat and reviews have already been glowing. Perhaps too glowing.
Trevor Gleeson is known for his use of the Flex offence, which may work well for the Raptors' current roster.
No pain, no gain. "What a terrible phrase that we've used for many years to describe our athletes."
SEATTLE (AP) — Shane O’Neill scored his first goal since 2014, Will Bruin added a goal and an assist and the Seattle Sounders beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 4-1 on Saturday night to clinch their 13th straight playoff berth. Western Conference-leading Seattle (17-5-6) has won four games in a row. Kelyn Rowe played a one-touch ball from the right side to the far post where O'Neill headed home a side-netter — his second career goal in MLS — to open the scoring in the fifth minute. Nicolas Benezet too
TORONTO — Just as captain John Tavares put an exclamation point on his pre-season to erase any doubt about his full recovery from his scary playoff injury, another question cropped up with the Maple Leafs on Saturday. Ilya Mikheyev, the left wing on Tavares' second line, suffered a hand injury late in the first period of the Maple Leafs' 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators. Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe classified Mikheyev's injury as "not short term." Keefe said more on the seriousness of the setbac
The Aggies scored 10 points in the final three minutes to win.