Dunk of the Night: LeBron James

Antetokounmpo injured his back on a hard fall in the first quarter and the No. 1 seed Bucks fell into an 0-1 series hole.
The Chicago team was reportedly notified by the NBA that threats were made against the 9-year-old after she went viral for screaming during free throws.
Russell Westbrook blocked Devin Booker at the rim in the final seconds of their Game 1 win in Phoenix.
The Lakers enter their playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies confident and on a roll. LeBron James says, "Don't change much from what we've done."
The Sacramento Kings seized a 1-0 lead over the Golden State Warriors with a 126-123 win for their first NBA playoff triumph in 17 years. De'Aaron Fox had the second-highest-scoring playoff debut of all time with 38 points. Malik Monk added 32 ...
Fort Myers High School’s baseball season, in disarray with a Title VI discrimination investigation and the removal of its head coach, has ended early.
Rahm won the Masters and got to slip on Augusta National's famous green jacket, but he must ask permission to wear it.
USA TODAY Sports' experts make their Stanley Cup picks, giving their Final matchup and prediction for MVP. Who will win it all?
It's ideal to be firing on all cylinders entering the NHL playoffs, but it doesn't always matter once the puck drops on the postseason.
Hill Sixteen suffered a fatal injury during the 175th Grand National, the third horse to die at Aintree this week, but can more be done following a series of protests?
Russia and Belarus won’t be allowed to compete in International Ice Hockey Federation tournaments as long as the war in Ukraine continues, the group’s president said Sunday. With both nations already barred from competing in IIHF events through 2024, its president, Luc Tardif, said a decision on the two countries' eligibility in 2025 will be made in March. “I hope Russia and Belarus will come back as soon as possible, because it will mean the war is over,” Tardif said during a news conference held on the final day of the women’s world hockey championships being held in the Toronto suburbs.
USA TODAY Sports has everything you need to know about the NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs, including first-round matchups.
YOKOSUKA, Japan (AP) — Shunned by major league clubs, Trevor Bauer is trying to find his way in Japan where fans are drawn by his near celebrity status and seem unconcerned by domestic violence allegations against him. The 2020 Cy Young Award winner pitched his first competitive game in almost two years on Sunday and said he’s almost ready to debut in Japanese baseball after being shunned by major league teams. Pitching for the Yokohama BayStars minor league team in nearby Yokosuka, Japan — best
A hard-hitting contest at Monte Carlo saw Andrey Rublev finally win a Masters 1000 tournament.
VANCOUVER — Grinding through adversity made a big win that much sweeter for some of Canada's top women's tennis players this weekend. After losing their highest-ranked player to injury and watching a teammate sidelined, the Canadians persevered to earn a 3-2 win over Belgium at a Billie Jean King Cup qualifier in Vancouver. It's the first time in four meetings that Canada has bested Belgium in the women’s World Cup of tennis competition. "A lot of ups and downs, a total roller-coaster ride," dou
Cody Bellinger didn't get into the box quickly enough after acknowledging Dodgers fans.
The Sacramento Kings defeated the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the first round but Andrew Wiggins' return provided a boost.
Aware of the likelihood of once again facing Canada in the gold medal game of the women’s world hockey championships, United States captain Hilary Knight was quick to take the pressure off her team by suggesting the Americans shouldn't be favored. “I feel like we’re the underdogs, so we definitely have a chip to our game,” Knight said after scoring twice in a 9-1 rout of the Czech Republic in the first of two tournament semifinals on Saturday. Not so fast, Canada captain Marie-Philip Poulin said after Sarah Fillier scored three times in a 5-1 semifinal win over Switzerland to ensure the cross-border rivals would meet on Sunday for the 21st time in 22 world tournaments.
John Hunter Nemechek set Martinsville ablaze on Saturday. Literally.
Connor Bedard, considered a generational talent, is the prize during the May 8 NHL draft lottery. Here are the odds to land the top pick.