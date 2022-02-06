Dunk of the Night - Ja Morant

The Canadian Press

Jim Harbaugh will stay at Michigan after all, ending his dalliance with a return to the NFL after interviewing with the Minnesota Vikings for their head coach vacancy Wednesday. Harbaugh withdrew from consideration and will be back at his alma mater for an eighth season. “With an enthusiasm unknown to mankind!” Harbaugh said in a text message to The Associated Press. According to a person with knowledge of the decision no offer of the job was made to Harbaugh. The person spoke to the AP on condi