Dunk of the Night: Donovan Mitchell

The Canadian Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Charlie Lindgren made 22 saves and Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and assist, leading the St. Louis Blues to a 4-1 win over the slumping Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night. Ivan Barbashev, Dakota Joshua and Torey Krug also scored for St. Louis. The Blues have won seven straight home games, their longest streak since capturing nine in a row from Dec. 12, 2019-Jan. 13, 2020. Lindgren, making his second start of the season, replaced Jordan Binnington, who remains in the NHL's COVID-