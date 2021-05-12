Dunk of the Night: Dillon Brooks

The severely undermanned Raptors got blown out by the Clippers on Tuesday as Toronto's dreadful season slowly and painfully winds down.
Drew Robinson lost his right eye in a suicide attempt in 2020, but earned a spot in the River Cats last week.
The Tokyo Olympics are set to start in July, yet much of the country is still in a state of emergency as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
Augustana pitcher Parker Hanson, who was born without a left hand, had his prosthetic arm stolen out of his car last week.
Favre has yet to pay back $600,000 in Mississippi welfare funds more than a year after vowing to do so.
The Padres also placed Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo on the IL due to contact tracing.
The Athletics say they are committed to Oakland, but will look for stadiums in different cities.
The 2021 Norris Trophy race should be the closest among the major awards, with several candidates in the running. Who should take home the hardware this year?
Manchester United's loss to Leicester on Tuesday sealed City's crown, but it was won long before that thanks to Guardiola.
Taylor Hall has better insight than most into what Jack Eichel may be thinking these days.
Medina Spirit will run in the Preakness Stakes despite a positive test for a regulated substance at the Kentucky Derby.
Not every barber can cut Black hair.
Alex Rodriguez's group had 30 days to exclusively negotiate for the Timberwolves.
With no fans to litter the ice with hats after his first NHL 'trick, some adorable local kids made up for it by littering Tim Stutzle's yard with them instead.
It's been a great year for English football, with several key matches still at stake, while one of the Serie A's greatest rivalries is pushed to the forefront.
Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.
DENVER (AP) — Already minus star Fernando Tatis Jr. and two backups before the first pitch because of COVID-19 concerns, the San Diego Padres then needed to pull Wil Myers and Eric Hosmer in the middle of the game for virus-related reasons. The shorthanded Padres wound up beating Colorado 8-1 on Tuesday night, boosted by Manny Machado's home run and five RBIs, but suddenly found themselves in a precarious position. Padres manager Jayce Tingler said he anticipated being able to play Wednesday’s doubleheader at Coors Field as scheduled. "You never really plan out these scenarios, but we know things are going to come up,” he said. “Our guys are going to be ready. If they’re coming from Triple-A or whatever, we’ve got a lot of faith in our minor league crew that’s preparing these guys and they’re going to come in. At the end of the day, we’re planning on 14 innings tomorrow. We’ve got (Yu) Darvish and (Blake) Snell going and we’re going to be ready to play ball.” “Obviously it’s not ideal, but I want to give credit to our guys tonight. We had a lot of hectic things going on,” he said. “We had a short bench and everybody stepped up and filled in.” Tatis tested positive for COVID-19 and was put on the injured list earlier in the day. The dynamic shortstop was joined by utility players Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo, who were sidelined prior to the series opener as part of Major League Baseball's contact tracing health and safety protocols. Myers knocked into the right-field wall in the first inning while catching Garrett Hampson’s deep flyball. Myers appeared to be shaken up on the play and was checked by team trainers, and remained in the game. But in the third, he was replaced in right field by Tucupita Marcano. While he did bang his elbow on the play, Myers was removed when the team learned he had tested positive for the virus, Tingler said. Hosmer was subbed out of first base in the seventh for contact tracing. “It’s a bummer,” Machado said. “It definitely has been a down day. It’s unfortunate, the situation that is going on.” “We have a great group of guys in there, who step in for each other. We had guys who flew in and stepped up big time for us today,” he said. It was Colorado's sixth straight loss to San Diego dating to Aug. 30, 2020. They have been outscored 47-11 in that span. Down 1-0 in the fifth, the Padres went ahead when Machado followed Jake Croneworth’s double with a drive off Antonio Senzatela (1-4) that soared into the left-field bleachers. Machado’s two-out, bases-loaded triple off Tyler Kinley was part of San Diego’s six-run sixth that also included Austin Nola’s sacrifice fly, Ha-Seong Kim’s run-scoring fielder’s choice and Hosmer’s RBI single. The Padres employed a pitching by committee approach ahead of Wednesday’s doubleheader at Colorado. Dinelson Lamet went the first two innings and allowed one run on one hit. Miguel Diaz (1-0) earned the win with three innings of scoreless relief. Senzatela made his first start since coming off the injured list earlier in the day because of a groin strain. “It’s good to have him back,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “His arm felt good, just felt fine. So, you know, we didn’t have much of a sixth (inning) but he kept us in the game through five.” TRAINER’S ROOM Padres: With Tatis, Profar and Mateo placed on the injured list, INF/OF Tucupita Marcano and RHP Nabil Crismatt were recalled from Triple-A El Paso and selected OF John Andreoli to the roster. Rockies: 1B C.J. Cron has been placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to last Friday, with a lower back strain. Senzatela was activated from the IL prior to the game, returning from a right groin strain. UP NEXT The Padres and Rockies are slated to play a doubleheader Wednesday, with the second game a makeup for Monday’s rainout. RHP Jon Gray (4-2, 3.12 ERA) is scheduled to start the first game for the Rockies against San Diego’s Yu Darvish (3-1, 2.27 ERA). LHP Austin Gomber (2-4, 6.35 ERA) is set to start the second game for the Rockies against LHP Blake Snell (1-0, 4.15 ERA). ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Dennis Georgatos, The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Talen Horton-Tucker made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 21.1 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Los Angeles Lakers improved their hopes of avoiding the play-in tournament and prevented the New York Knicks from clinching a postseason berth with a 101-99 victory Tuesday night. The Knicks trailed 98-93 with 1:56 remaining, but scored six straight points to grab the lead, including Julius Randle's 3-pointer with 1:11 left. In a game that saw 23 lead changes, Horton-Tucker came up with the big shot when the Lakers needed it most. He scored seven of his 13 points in overtime. Kyle Kuzma, who missed Sunday’s game due to lower back tightness, led the Lakers with 23 points and Anthony Davis scored 20. Los Angeles (39-30) is one game behind Portland and Dallas for the sixth seed in the Western Conference with three games remaining in the regular season. Randle had 31 points and Derrick Rose 27 for the Knicks, who were hoping to clinch their first postseason berth since 2013 with a victory. New York, Atlanta and Miami are all tied at 38-31, but only the Heat have secured their spot in the top six of the Eastern Conference. The Knicks had a 76-73 advantage going into the fourth quarter and scored nine of the first 11 points in the period to go up 85-75 with 7:39 remaining. The Lakers trailed by seven with 5 minutes left before going on a 9-2 run as Andre Drummond's layup off Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's assist evened it at 89 with 1:56 to go. Rose’s jumper with 1:37 remaining put the Knicks up by two, but they were unable to come away with points on their final three possessions. Caldwell-Pope missed a 3-pointer from the corner but Wesley Matthews gathered in the rebound and laid it in to tie it at 91 with 3.1 seconds remaining. After a timeout, Randle missed a driving floater in the lane to send it to overtime. The Knicks had a 42-40 advantage midway through the second quarter before the Lakers ran off nine straight points — including six by Kuzma — to go up 49-42 with 3:42 remaining. That was the largest lead by any team the first three quarters. TIP INS Knicks: Alec Burks (bruised left knee) and Immanuel Quickley (sprained left ankle) were out for the third straight game. Lakers: Alex Caruso got the start but only played seven minutes in the first quarter due to right foot soreness. ... Drummond (16 points, 18 rebounds) posted his 25th double-double this season, including his seventh since joining Los Angeles on March 28. UP NEXT Knicks: Close the regular season with three straight home games, beginning Thursday against San Antonio. Lakers: Host Houston on Wednesday. Los Angeles will unveil its 2019-20 championship banner before the game. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Joe Reedy, The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gavin Lux hit a dramatic three-run homer in the eighth inning, and the struggling Los Angeles Dodgers rallied late for a 6-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night. Lux pounded his chest and gestured to his dugout while his first homer of the season landed in the right-field bleachers for the defending World Series champions, who opened a nine-game homestand with just their sixth win in 21 games. Corey Seager had a two-run single in the seventh for the Dodgers, and Max Muncy hit an early homer as they fell behind 4-1. But Lux, who has struggled to keep his batting average above .200 in an injury-plagued start to his season, delivered the game-changing hit that the Dodgers have lacked lately off Rafael Montero (3-2). The Seattle closer had escaped a tough jam in the seventh. Mitch Haniger hit two solo homers and Kyle Seager added a two-run shot for the Mariners, who have lost three straight on their five-game road trip. Garrett Cleavinger (1-3) pitched a perfect eighth for the 27-year-old reliever's first major league victory. Kenley Jansen worked a flawless ninth for his sixth save. Seattle couldn't capitalize on a strong start by Yusei Kikuchi, who racked up a career-best 11 strikeouts while pitching six-hit ball into the seventh inning. Kikuchi outdueled Walker Buehler, who gave up homers for three of the four hits he allowed over seven innings while striking out eight. Haniger connected for a 402-foot homer in the first inning. He then saved at least one run in the second with a sliding catch on Lux's fly to right, stranding two Dodgers. Seager lofted a high homer to right off a good inside cutter from Buehler in the fourth, putting Seattle up 3-0 with his third career homer at his younger brother's home ballpark. Muncy's 433-foot homer in the fourth was his sixth of the season. Haniger’s third career multi-homer game, his first since June 2018, gave him a team-leading 10 home runs this year and evoked memories of the power he showed off during his All-Star campaign in 2018, when he hit 26 homers in his only full major league season. After the Dodgers loaded the bases and chased Kikuchi in the seventh, reliever Anthony Misiewicz got a generous called third strike on Mookie Betts before Corey Seager's two-out single trimmed Seattle's lead to 4-3. TRAINER'S ROOM Dodgers: AJ Pollock drew a pinch-hit walk in the seventh, his first action since straining his hamstring Friday in Anaheim. ... Cody Bellinger is “progressing nicely” in his return from a hairline leg fracture, manager Dave Roberts said. Bellinger is still running at 60%. ... LHP David Price (strained right hamstring) threw a simulated inning. He will be activated after he throws to hitters once or twice. ... RHP Tony Gonsolin (right shoulder inflammation) will throw two innings in Arizona this week. He will make minor league rehab starts before he returns. UP NEXT Los Angeles LHP Julio Urías (4-1, 3.59 ERA) takes the mound for the series finale against RHP Justin Dunn (1-0, 3.51). Urías has gone five innings in all seven of his starts, but he was roughed up by the Angels for five runs last Friday. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Greg Beacham, The Associated Press
The Heat and Celtics are headed in opposite directions.