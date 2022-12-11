Dunk of the Night: DayRon Sharpe

Shaedon Sharpe (Portland Trail Blazers) with an alley oop vs the Minnesota Timberwolves, 12/10/2022
Thomas Chabot owes Travis Hamonic a nice dinner after this move.
Expectations were sky high in New York after they catapulted from rebuild to contention last season but the Rangers are already in danger of missing the playoffs.
News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space
Carey Price has come under fire after he pledged his support to the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights as the Liberal government attempts to pass Bill C-21.
A Hockey Canada report released last week showed 512 penalties for discrimination were called by officials across the country in 2021-22, and 71 of them were from the Hockey Eastern Ontario — the third most of any association in Canada. The report, which was released late last week, details the application of a new rule Hockey Canada introduced in August 2021 meant to address maltreatment. A penalty call for discrimination in minor hockey, women's hockey and senior men's hockey has resulted in a
Mike Morreale says the importance of the Brampton Honey Badgers' participation in the Basketball Champions League Americas is simple. "We need more basketball in the country," Morreale said. Morreale, the co-founder and commissioner of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), was in Queretaro City, Mexico on Thursday, ahead of the first window of the group stage of the BCLA, an international competition that brings together 12 teams from seven countries. The Honey Badgers are representing Ca
TORONTO — Canada captain Marie-Philip Poulin has won the 2023 Northern Star Award, making her the first female hockey player to claim the honour given annually to Canada's athlete of the year. The 31-year-old Beauceville, Que. forward led Canada's women's hockey team to both a world title and Olympic gold — scoring twice in a 3-2 win over the U.S. in the championship game in Beijing. Poulin finished second in scoring at the Beijing Games with 17 points, one behind teammate Sarah Nurse. She had 1
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers finally found some success against the Minnesota Wild on Friday night. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and two assists as the Oilers snapped a seven-game losing skid against Minnesota, defeating the Wild 5-2. “Each night is a new game, but at the same time they’ve kind of had our number in recent games. We wanted to put our best foot forward,” Nugent-Hopkins said. “We needed a good start, they’re a good starting team. We did that and got better as the game went on”
Friends, it has been a while! What wonderful developments in the world to reignite our Joy Drop. In a piece about joy for Chatelaine magazine, I wrote "hope is a cousin of joy." And hope, prayer and incredible public and possibly private support secured Brittney Griner's homecoming. Griner was imprisoned in Russia after a vape cartridge was found in her luggage. She was accused of drug possession and smuggling. For 294 days, the WNBA community has been rallying for her freedom. Her release was s
CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Carter got payback for the Pittsburgh Penguins and teammate Jake Guentzel after Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner lost his cool. Carter scored a power-play goal 1:36 into overtime and the Penguins took advantage of a match penalty issued to Skinner to beat Buffalo 4-3 on Friday night. Skinner was ejected for cross-checking Jake Guentzel across the face with 22 seconds remaining in the opener of the teams' two-game set. Skinner went after Guentzel at the boards in comi
WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals finalized a two-year contract Saturday, giving the rebuilding club a right-handed pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever. Williams, who turns 31 in April, was a free agent after pitching for the New York Mets last season, going 3-5 with a 3.21 ERA and one save in 30 appearances — nine as a starter and 21 out of the bullpen. On Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, Williams tweeted: “BLACK FRIDAY FREE AGENT SALE! TODAY ONLY!
VANCOUVER — Filip Gustavsson stopped 35 shots for his first NHL shutout as the Minnesota Wild snapped a two-game losing streak with a 3-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks Saturday night. Matt Boldy, on the power play, and Connor Dewar, shorthanded, scored for the Wild (14-11-2), who were playing their third game in four nights. Mats Zuccarello collected his second assist of the night on Sam Steel’s third-period goal. Many of the shots Gustavsson faced were from long-range. He made a nice stop on a
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve Wednesday after his most recent concussion, meaning the rookie must sit out at least the next four games. The roster move was made to make room for cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who was designated for return from injured reserve following a four-game absence because of an ankle injury. Evans started two of the four games that Dantzler missed. He was sidelined by a concussion for the other two, before a re
Now imagine what Baker Mayfield and Sean McVay can do with two practices together. That's the prevailing thought around the Los Angeles Rams while they head into a highly enjoyable long weekend after their stunning, come-from-behind, last-minute 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. “That was a special night,” McVay said Friday. “Baker and the receivers making those plays, it sure was fun to watch them do their thing.” Less than 48 hours after he arrived on the West Coast,
EDMONTON — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers snapped a seven-game losing skid against Minnesota, defeating the Wild 5-2 on Friday night. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist. Derek Ryan and Kailer Yamamoto also scored for the Oilers (16-12-0), who have won six of their last eight. Stuart Skinner made a stellar 42 saves. Joel Eriksson Ek and Mats Zuccarello replied for the Wild (13-11-2), who have lost two in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby had two goals, Bryan Rust scored for a second straight game and the Pittsburgh Penguins pulled away from the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 on Tuesday night. Crosby pushed his goal total to 15 by beating Elvis Merzlikins twice in the second period as the Penguins remained unbeaten against Columbus in the Blue Jackets' last 12 visits to PPG Paints Arena. Teddy Blueger added a late goal against Merzlikins, a teammate of Blueger when they played for the Latvian National T