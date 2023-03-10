Dunk of the Night: David Duke Jr.
Fred VanVleet says technical foul called by Ben Taylor "changed the whole flow of the game" in loss, concedes he'll "take my fine" for speaking out.
The former NBA players are the latest to pump up the volume of on-air arguments.
The Grizzlies star will miss at least the next four games.
Earlier this week, LeBron James fired off a hot take on Twitter about his son Bronny James and his...
Kawhi Leonard scored 24 points, Paul George had 23 and the Clippers broke away in the second half to beat the Toronto Raptors 108-100.
HoopsHype re-drafts the 2013 class, which has turned out to be one of the worst of the 2010s after No. 1 pick Anthony Bennett flamed out.
The world began shut down the night of ACC tournament Wednesday in 2020, due to what became the COVID-19 pandemic. Three years later, it offered a reminder of the distance traveled.
A hefty fine has been handed down to Fred VanVleet after his choice words for the refereeing crew.
There are always NCAA teams who are glaringly more dangerous than their middling seeds suggest.
Ex-NBA star Shawn Kemp was released from jail after being arrested for a possible connection to a shooting. His lawyer said he acted in self-defense.
Raptors guard Fred VanVleet didn't hold back on calling out NBA official Ben Taylor after the loss to Clippers. VanVleet also discussed officiating as a whole in the league and why it has to change.
Here’s how Tuesday’s games improved the Sacramento Kings’ chances of ending their historic playoff drought.
Andrew Funk hit five of his six 3-pointers and scored 17 of his 20 points in the second half as Penn State defeated Illinois 79-76 in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday. Camren Wynter scored 18 points and Seth Lundy had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the 10th-seeded Nittany Lions (20-12), who will take on second-seeded Northwestern in Friday's quarterfinals. Jalen Pickett, who came in averaging 18 points per game and scored a combined 61 points in two regular-season wins over the seventh-seeded Fighting Illini, had 12 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
Sean McNeil scored 17 points, Justice Sueing added 16 and 13th-seeded Ohio State held on to defeat 12th-seeded Wisconsin 65-57 on Wednesday night to open the Big Ten Tournament. The Buckeyes (14-18), who had a 27-point lead with 15 1/2 minutes to play, face fifth-seed Iowa in the second round on Thursday. Bruce Thornton added 15 points for Ohio State, which went 1 for 8 from the field in the final 10 minutes and missed six free throws, including the front end of two 1-and-1's in the final four.
After their season was ended in heartbreaking fashion this season, the West girls basketball team had the thrill of a lifetime meeting NBA superstars on Tuesday.
Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 21 points, Ryan Nembhard added 17 and No. 24 Creighton defeated Villanova 87-74 Thursday night at the Big East Tournament in a rematch of last season's championship game. The third-seeded Bluejays (21-11) advanced to the semifinals Friday night at Madison Square Garden to face second-seeded and 15th-ranked Xavier. Nembhard made three of Creighton's 12 3-pointers, including one from the corner off an offensive rebound that put the Bluejays up 18 with 12:54 left in the second half.
A look at how the NCAA Tournament field is put together, and who has already earned their spot in March Madness.
Jennifer Garner’s son, Samuel, practically looked like his mom’s mini-me when they were spotted at a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors over the weekend. According to Entertainment Tonight, the mother-son duo was photographed sitting courtside at the game this past Sunday. The Adam Project star was seen looking quite cozy in a thick, gray sweater with a pair of black jeans and matching heeled boots. Right beside Garner, her 11-year-old son, Samuel, sported a
Jim Boeheim's coaching career at Syracuse is over after 47 seasons as the school's head coach. Former player Adrian Autry will replace him.
Duke Blue Devils rout Pitt to win seventh game in a row and advance to play top-seeded Miami in the ACC tournament semifinals Friday night at Greensboro Coliseum.