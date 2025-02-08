Duncan Robinson drills the trey

The ace was the second of Grillo's career on the Tour, and the 12th on No. 16 at TPC Scottsdale since hosting the Phoenix Open beginning in 1987.
If the Eagles win Sunday, expect their investment in the trenches to haunt the Chiefs — and perhaps Reid, whose fingerprints are all over his opponent’s roster strategy.
The Super Bowl is a sports betting holiday every year.
With Sterling Sharpe entering in the Class of 2025, the Sharpes become the first pair of brothers to be enshrined in Canton.
Here's a full list of winners from the NFL Honors show with some insight, plus the 2025 Hall of Fame class.
Eli Manning won two Super Bowls but isn't in the Hall of Fame yet.
Neither quarterback posted particularly eye-catching passing numbers. But is that really the best or only measure of good QB play?
Sterling and Shannon Sharpe — not Peyton and Eli Manning — are now the first brothers to be enshrined together in Canton.
Before Super Bowl LIX, Kyle Van Noy and Gerald McCoy are joined by NFL stars Micah Parsons and Trey Hendrickson on the Toyota Land Cruiser set at Super Bowl Radio Row in New Orleans. At the top of the show, McCoy and Van Noy share their final predictions for the Super Bowl and share their thoughts on Jimmy Butler being traded to the Golden State Warriors.
Let's try to make sense of a wild NBA trade deadline.
The All-Pro pass rusher wants to be a Raider. He also told Yahoo Sports he's very aware of the business side of sports based on recent events.
Nearly a third of the 36 chartered cars have new drivers in 2025.
The Eagles had the lowest pass rate in the NFL.
Ingram provides the Raptors with a potent scoring threat, but he can be an unrestricted free agent after the 2024-25 NBA season.
The Wolverines now have the No. 6 class in the country.
The most vocal NFL team owner regarding Brady's possible conflict of interest as a Raiders part-owner and Fox broadcaster was the Chiefs' Clark Hunt.
Brandon Graham is part of Eagles Super Bowl lore.
The energy at Reid's media availability felt ... normal. Lots of teams talk about making the Super Bowl feel that way. For Reid's Chiefs, it actually does.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said on Monday that the league was still committed to its diversity efforts.
Kareem Hunt had a circuitous route to being a featured player in Super Bowl LIX.