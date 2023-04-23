Duncan Robinson with a deep 3 vs the Milwaukee Bucks

Jackson felt the NBA was "trying to cater to an audience" with slogans like "Justice" and "Equal Opportunity" on jerseys and the court.
Tyrell Terry was drafted in the second round of the NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks in 2020. He was a standout at Stanford.
Nurse has been with the team in some capacity since 2013.
76ers coach Doc Rivers says the NBA is setting a "very dangerous precedent" by allowing teams to bait star players into retaliatory fouls.
Hall of Fame coach Phil Jackson said he hasn't watched the NBA since the 2020 bubble, when he says the league was "catering" and became too political.
Fans didn’t have much to cheer about at all in a game their team never led.
Like a lot of Toronto Raptors fans, Masai Ujiri didn't like what he saw from his team this season. But as team president, he could do something about it. Head coach Nick Nurse was fired by the Raptors on Friday after a disappointing season where Toronto failed to make the playoffs and finished ninth in the Eastern Conference with a 41-41 record, losing to the Chicago Bulls in the NBA play-in tournament. Ujiri addressed media about an hour after the Raptors announced Nurse's dismissal. Visibly ch
The Warriors star has addressed his suspension for the first time.
James Harden was ejected on Thursday, but Joel Embiid was not, and neither team were happy with the decisions.
Fans of every NBA lottery team can now officially get their hopes up getting the No. 1 overall pick.
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets delivered the type of disciplined performance that's a prerequisite for lasting a long time in the NBA playoffs. Jokic had his seventh career triple-double in the playoffs with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists and the Nuggets beat the Timberwolves 120-111 on Friday night to take a 3-0 lead in the first-round series. “We didn’t want to give them life," said Jokic, the two-time reigning NBA MVP who led the league with 29 triple-doubles this season.
The Warriors have life again.
Raptors president Masai Ujiri reflects on the team vision they invested into last season, where tweaks are needed and how they fit into the current NBA.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Draymond Green is certain this is far from his last suspension, and he had some strong words for the NBA trying to make him an example of suspensions based on past behavior. The Golden State forward is set to return for the Warriors in Sunday’s Game 4 against the Sacramento Kings with his team trailing 2-1 in the best-of-seven series after serving a one-game suspension during the defending champions’ 114-97 Game 3 victory Thursday night. “Them (s——) don't work,” Green said S
The NBA all-star has owned many extravagant estates in the Los Angeles area
The Celtics guard, who described the fallout from Udoka's scandal as "hell" for players, tells PEOPLE how Boston's coach made their season a success with his "positivity"
CP3 (Phoenix Suns) with a 2-pointer vs the LA Clippers, 04/22/2023
UM coach Katie Meier has been busy finding replacements for the departed Cavinder twins and Destiny Harden
Draymond Green's "history" counted against him as he was suspended, but the Warriors provided a reminder of their track record on Thursday.
Five adults have been charged with misdemeanor assault for a brawl that erupted at a middle school basketball game earlier this year, Vermont State Police said, but they won't face any charges related to the death of one person involved in the fight who later had an acute cardiac event. Police watched multiple videos of the Jan. 31 boys basketball game. They determined that a verbal dispute between groups of fans for the Alburgh and Albans City School escalated into a fight on the court. Police said Friday they found “no evidence to support criminal charges related to the death” of 60-year-old Russell Giroux, who died more than two hours after the altercation at the Alburgh Community Education Center.