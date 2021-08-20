Dump Truck Smashes Into Buildings, Vehicles in Spokane

A dump truck smashed into a coffee shop and an adjacent building in Spokane, Washington, on Friday, August 20, Spokane police said.

According to police the collision involved six vehicles, and the driver of the truck was arrested for DUI, or driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The Spokesman-Review said several people were injured. Spokane police confirmed no life-threatening injuries were sustained. Credit: Deterrance Hampton via Storyful