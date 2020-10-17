Dueling Protest Groups Rally at Women’s March in DC

Separate protest groups rallied at the Women’s March in Washington on October 17, with protesters rallying against US President Donald Trump and some showing support for Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.

Footage uploaded by Instagram user @pebakke shows the demonstrations outside the Supreme Court.

Additional video of the march shows demonstrators chanting: “This is what democracy looks like,” passing by people holding pro-Barrett placards and a woman holding a Trump flag.

NPR reported Women’s Marches were held in Washington and hundreds of cities across America on October 17. Credit: @pebakke via Storyful