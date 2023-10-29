Duckpin Bowling Arrives in Downtown Detroit
Duckpin Bowling Arrives in Downtown Detroit
Duckpin Bowling Arrives in Downtown Detroit
Adam Johnson, 29, played parts of two seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He was in his first season with the Nottingham Panthers.
Francis Ngannou knocked down Tyson Fury in Round 4 – and turned the combat sports world on its head.
Detroit's unusual power-play approach is worth keeping an eye on, but that's not the only thing that jumped off the page this week.
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins placed veteran forward Milan Lucic on the long-term injured list Saturday before their game against the Detroit Red Wings. The 35-year-old Lucic played in four games, getting two assists. He missed the last two games with what was called a lower-body injury after getting hit with a shot off an ankle in a game against Los Angeles on Oct. 21. A 2011 Stanley Cup winner with the Bruins, Lucic returned during the offseason, signing a $1 million deal with $500,000 more
Things are getting ugly in Edmonton with the team off to a dismal 1-5-1 start to the season.
Which stars were seen at Globe Life Field during Game 2 of the World Series?
Conor McGregor was as fired up as ever when he vented frustrations with inactivity and shed light on his UFC return timeline and opponent.
The Penguins have not impressed out of the gate, but Thursday's game made their offseason moves look good.
The season-ending WTA Finals gets underway on Sunday with world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in action and aiming to finish the year, as she started it, with a title.
NBA great and popular TV analyst Charles Barkley has urged Ja Morant to focus on basketball and “stay out of trouble” as the Memphis Grizzlies’ star continues to serve a lengthy suspension for incidents involving firearms.
A teammate reportedly placed his knee on the Black teenager’s neck, releasing him after he said "I can't breathe."
The NBA great and TV analyst bluntly expressed his thoughts on the 2024 presidential race.
Tyson Fury eked out a split decision vs. Francis Ngannou in a crossover boxing match and the combat sports community had plenty to say.
The NFL Week 8 notebook tackles C.J. Stroud's hot start, the Panthers backing Bryce Young, Nick Bosa finding his way and more.
The longtime Hab played parts of fifteen seasons in Montreal before finishing his career in his native Czechia.
Verstappen has beefed up his security for Sergio Perez’s home race at the high-altitude Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue in Mexico City.
It is the second major crash at Suzuka's famous 130R this season.
Shilo Sanders, the son of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, delivered a huge hit after a reception by UCLA’s Carsen Ryan late in the second quarter.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi responded to an early lead in Game 1 of the World Series by striking out the side in a shutdown inning. For the first time this October, Big Game Nate couldn't keep it going. The Texas Rangers right-hander gave up three hits in a span of four batters after striking out four in a row and was on the hook for his first loss after wins in his first four postseason starts this year. Corey Seager's tying two-run homer in the ninth inning left Eovaldi with a no-de
The Diamondbacks beat the Rangers in Game 2. In doing so, they have showcased a style of baseball on the game’s endangered species list.