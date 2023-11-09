Duck Tape’s Avon Heritage Festival not sticking around
After 20 years, Duck Brands announced that the annual Avon Heritage Festival will not return in 2024, and the festival’s committee will be dissolved.
After 20 years, Duck Brands announced that the annual Avon Heritage Festival will not return in 2024, and the festival’s committee will be dissolved.
Thomas Hand had said he was "relieved" his eight year old daughter was dead, not a Hamas hostage.
WARNING: This story contains offensive language.A controversial Montreal imam's speech at a pro-Palestinian demonstration last month has sparked accusations of hate speech and drawn condemnation from politicians and Jewish advocacy groups.In a speech to protesters on Oct. 28, Adil Charkaoui, speaking Arabic, denounced "Zionist aggressors" and called on Allah to "kill the enemies of the people of Gaza and to spare none of them."A video of the speech circulated on social media. It has been the sub
An elderly poppy seller said he was “punched and kicked” as pro-Palestine protesters staged a sit-in at Edinburgh Waverley train station at the weekend.
“World’s Loneliest Sheep” rescued from cliff cave. Now Fiona is famous and life is not so baa-d. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports.
A woman reported missing from the Saik'uz First Nation nearly a month ago has been found dead, according to a media release issued by Carrier Sekani Family Services on behalf of the family. Chelsey Quaw (Heron), 29, was reported missing from Saik'uz Traditional Territory on Oct. 11. Last week, First Nation leaders and Quaw's family held a press conference calling for more support from investigators, the media and the public in helping to locate Quaw and 28-year-old Jay Raphael, who has been miss
RCMP in the Kelowna sex crimes unit say they have arrested a man described as a "prominent member of the local equestrian community" for allegations of sexual assault and sexual exploitation.Police say the man was detained on Nov. 7 and later released on the condition that he have no contact with anyone under the age of 18."Our investigators believe there may be additional victims as the accused has been involved in the equestrian community for a number of years," Cpl. Tim Russell with the Kelow
Daily Beast/Broome County Sheriff’s Office via ReutersThe mother of a Cornell University accused of threatening antisemitic violence on campus says her son now “has no future.” Patrick Dai, 21, was arrested last Tuesday after allegedly posting a series of menacing messages online including threats to “shoot up” a university dining hall that largely caters for Jewish students. In an interview with the Democrat and Chronicle, Dai’s mother, Bing Liu, did not deny the seriousness of her son’s allege
FBISWAT teams were frantically searching a wooded area in New Jersey on Wednesday for a suspected Jan. 6 rioter who bolted when cops tried to arrest him. The FBI said in a statement to News 12 NJ that Gregory Yetman, 46, was wanted in connection to the riot, but his exact charges were not specified. He was described by the FBI as a white man who was wearing a red jacket and a baseball cap when he fled. His social media accounts indicate he’s a former military police officer, News 12 reported. Ta
The deaths are unrelated to one another, law enforcement officials said
Kamron Kearney, 26, got angry after his roommate urinated on herself, according to multiple reports
A 23-year-old man has been sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to dangerous driving charges, following a crash that killed two University of B.C. students in 2021.Tim Goerner, an international student at UBC, was driving on campus at speeds between 100 km/h and 120 km/h in a 40 km/h zone on Northwest Marine Drive on Sept. 21, 2021.At around 1:45 a.m., his car veered off the side of the road and fatally struck two 18-year-old students on the sidewalk — Evan Smith and Emily Se
Ottawa police have charged three people with multiple firearms and drug-related offences in what they call a "disturbing and brazen" daytime shooting Monday afternoon. In a news release Tuesday, police said officers patrolling the area at about 1:30 p.m. near Bank and Gilmour streets heard gunshots and saw multiple men fleeing the area. Officers began a foot chase and found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound, and arrested others who had fled the scene, according to police. The victim was tak
The similarities of the independent testimony of five women who all say they were sexually assaulted by Peter Nygard "defy coincidence," which is why the one-time Canadian fashion mogul must be found guilty, the Crown argued on Tuesday.The closing submission by Crown attorney Ana Serban after nearly six weeks of testimony came hours after Nygard's lawyer Brian Greenspan had told the jury the opposite — that his client should be acquitted because the prosecution's case was based on evidence that'
SPATA, Greece (AP) — In an olive grove on the outskirts of Athens, grower Konstantinos Markou pushes aside the shoots of new growth to reveal the stump of a tree — a roughly 150-year-old specimen, he said, that was among 15 cut down on his neighbor's land by thieves eager to turn it into money. Surging olive oil prices, driven in part by two years of drought in Spain, has meant opportunity for criminals across the Mediterranean. Warehouse break-ins, dilution of premium oil with inferior product,
Gary Mariner, 65, faces a murder charge in connection with the death of Danielle Goodwin, 52
Yoav Peled says he has started wondering if the world has gone mad.
Police have identified a 17-year-old suspect in the murder of a casino security guard in Pickering last month.Tyjae Nosworthy-Smith is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the killing of Michael Ferdinand, 34, on Oct. 9, Durham Regional Police told reporters Wednesday morning.Although Nosworthy-Smith is a minor, police said they have a judge's approval to use his name and image publicly for the next five days. Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, authorized use of his image and na
A string of recent fires at homeless encampments scattered across central Edmonton have left two people dead and a third person with serious burns. People on the frontlines of Edmonton's homelessness crisis say the fatal fires are a sobering reminder of the growing need for shelter and the dangers ahead for people living on the streets this winter. Aaron Sharphead, a 30-year-old Cree man from Edmonton, has been living in tent downtown since March. He sleeps each night with a candle lit and wakes
The late NFL star shared a birthday with his only child
The MSNBC host said Trump’s “out-of-control” ramblings might not help his case, but they serve a purpose.