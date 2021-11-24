Duchene, Kadri lead most impressive bounce-back seasons
Matt Duchene is scoring in Nashville, Nazem Kari is back to his best following last season's playoff disappointment and Ryan Getzlaf is playing like vintage Ryan Getzlaf.
On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian is joined by Omar, Justin and Avry to discuss the Battle of Alberta, the most impressive bounce-back seasons, and the small matter of a new jersey in Jersey.
