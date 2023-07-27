Dubliners Remember Sinead O'Connor at Temple Bar

Dubliners gathered at the Irish Rock ‘n’ Roll Museum in Temple Bar on Thursday, July 27, to pay tribute to singer-songwriter and activist Sinead O’Connor, who died at age 56.

Born in Dublin, O’Connor started her career busking on city streets before breaking out with her Grammy-nominated 1987 album The Lion and the Cobra.

She rose to mainstream fame with her 1990 cover of Prince’s Nothing Compares 2 U and made headlines after tearing up a photo of the pope to protest child abuse committed and covered up by the Catholic Church in Ireland during a live Saturday Night Live performance in 1992.

Footage taken my Mick Caul shows some of the crowd outside Temple Bar on Thursday. Credit: Mick Caul via Storyful