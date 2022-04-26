Dubai cafe pampers pooches with pupcakes

STORY: This Dubai cafe pampers pooches

with puppaccinos and pupcakes

Location: Dubai, UAE

(SOUNDBITE) (English) FOUNDER AND OWNER OF HAPPY BARK DAY CAFE, HYUNSUK KU, SAYING: One day I was thinking – there are many places for humans, restaurants, why is there no restaurant for dogs? We want to go everywhere together, we want to stay everywhere. So I thought let’s make one for them. And this is Happy Bark Day.”

Happy Bark Day cater exclusively to dogs and cats

with a menu full of healthy, human-grade meals

designed by founder Hyunsuk Ku

(SOUNDBITE) (English) FOUNDER AND OWNER OF HAPPY BARK DAY CAFE, HYUNSUK KU, SAYING: “I’m just making these kinds of treats when they are puppies, and I got some great feedback from my friends saying, “Wow, it looks like a real meal”.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) CUSTOMER, VICTORIA KIRKWOOD, SAYING:

"I really like this place because the food is made by a nutritionist, and I think that’s really good because it’s healthy for him, and it’s not like a treat, it’s a full meal. As you can see he loves it so much, and he really likes to have the food – it’s always a different menu everyday, sometimes it's cupcakes, and there’s other different meals as well that they can have which is really good.”