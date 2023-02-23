DTE updates power outages as more than 460K are in the dark

Matt Paul, the executive vice president of distribution operations at DTE, spoke at 7 a.m. Thursday and said that some areas received up to 3/4" of ice, which is a level they haven't seen in nearly 50 years. According to, a combination of the ice and wind caused trees to go down, power lines to go down, and even utility poles to snap because of the weight. Paul said half an inch of ice on a single span of wire can add more than 1,000 pounds. "We know how frustrating it can be, but we do want to assure people and all of our customers that we’re going to continue to work around the clock until each and every customer is restored," Paul said.