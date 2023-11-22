Dry weather for your Thanksgiving travels
Chief meteorologist Jay Cardosi talks about quiet weather returning for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Tuesday evening could be icy for Ottawa and its neighbours.Environment Canada issued freezing rain warnings around 1 p.m. for the capital and communities around it as far as Gatineau, Prescott-Russell, Brockville and Sharbot Lake.Environment Canada has freezing rain warnings, in red, and winter weather travel advisories, in grey, for almost all of eastern Ontario. as of 1 p.m. (Environment Canada)Forecasters call for several hours of freezing rain in the evening before a change to either snow or
New York officials warn the snowfall will produce life-threatening conditions into the weekend, but for some, it’s just another winter.
A significant temperature drop will send Albertans to their closets to get their winter gear Wednesday, and likely their shovels, too, to deal with a round of snow pushing through
Where are these systems heading?
There will be little reprieve from the stormy weather for Atlantic Canada, as another storm will bear down on the region this week
A wintry system will move into eastern Ontario and southern Quebec on Tuesday, challenging drivers and a couple of commute times
Ottawa is on the brink of experiencing its first major snowfall as a Colorado low approaches, with anticipated accumulations reaching upwards of 10-15cm. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the timings and impact of the event.
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A landslide that ripped down a sopping, heavily forested mountainside in southeast Alaska killed three people, injured a woman and left three other people missing as it smashed into three homes in a remote fishing community, authorities said Tuesday. Rescue crews found the body of a girl in an initial search and late Tuesday the bodies of two adults were found by a drone operator. Crews resorted to a cadaver-sniffing dog and heat-sensing drones to search for two children an
another round of rain for much of Atlantic Canada while the weekend wind focus shifts to snow and freezing rain for this round
"Some of the kids said that they had never seen a tree so big," the first lady noted after she and military-connected children took a moment to admire the 18 1/2-foot fir
According to a report by ITV, Queen Camilla's family is set to join the royal family's Christmas Day festivities at Sandringham. Here's what you need to know.
Strong Santa Ana winds gusting as high as 98 mph hit Southern California on Monday, November 20, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.The NWS said Magic Mountain Truck Trail reported a wind gust reaching 98 mph early Monday morning.Footage taken by @SoCalweathernet captures the sound and sight of strong wind gusts blowing through the Malibu foothills on Monday. A high wind warning was in effect for southwest California, with the NWS warning of “likely” power outages. Credit: @SoCalweathernet via Storyful