Dry weather for your Thanksgiving travels

Tuesday evening could be icy for Ottawa and its neighbours.Environment Canada issued freezing rain warnings around 1 p.m. for the capital and communities around it as far as Gatineau, Prescott-Russell, Brockville and Sharbot Lake.Environment Canada has freezing rain warnings, in red, and winter weather travel advisories, in grey, for almost all of eastern Ontario. as of 1 p.m. (Environment Canada)Forecasters call for several hours of freezing rain in the evening before a change to either snow or