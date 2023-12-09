Dry Saturday, Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds Sunday
Solar Hole A massive hole opened up in the Sun's atmosphere over the weekend, measuring more than 60 times the diameter of the Earth across at its peak. Coronal holes like this one imaged by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, represent a massive region where the Sun's magnetic field suddenly allows a huge stream of the […]
Cold air and moisture will bring some early-season snow to some low-elevation communities on Vancouver Island and Metro Vancouver on Saturday
A huge storm is forecast to bring a wild weekend of weather to much of the central and eastern U.S., meteorologists warned.
A triple whammy of storms will spread across Ontario through the end of the week, and into the weekend. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic details what we know and where there are question marks about the track of these storms.
Thousands of dead fish washed up in northern Japan across a stretch of more than a kilometre-long beach, according to local media. (Dec. 8)
The “large” species was found in traps in a boulder cave, researchers said.
For one week in November, the country of Portugal ran entirely on renewable energy.
Stay home if possible and use extreme caution if travelling as snowfall and high winds combine to produce near-zero visibility across Manitoba
Joanne Dally, 63, says she doesn't know when she will be able to host her next dinner party — she hasn't had running water at home since mid-October because the well on her property, her only source of water, has run dry. "We have to go to relatives to shower, we have to haul our water in totes, go to the laundromat," said Dally, who has lived in her home, a few kilometres west of the Fraser River near Prince George, B.C., since 2013.This year is the first time she's experienced a water shortage
Dangerous travel conditions are on the horizon for Manitoba and Ontario as heavy snowfall is expected. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details to keep you informed and safe amidst challenging winter travel conditions.
Officials say that a man was mauled to death in a mystery tiger attack at a Pakistan zoo, Sherbagh Zoo in Bahawalpur.
Parts of metro Vancouver could see their first accumulating snow this weekend, details with meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal.
Thousands of tons of dead sardines have washed up on a beach in northern Japan for unknown reasons, officials said Friday. The sardines and some mackerel washed ashore in Hakodate on Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido on Thursday morning, creating a sliver blanket along a stretch of beach about a kilometer (0.6 mile) long. Takashi Fujioka, a Hakodate Fisheries Research Institute researcher, said he has heard of similar phenomena before, but it was his first time to see it.
All eyes are on a trio of storms aiming for Quebec through this weekend
Some locals warned others not to plant the invasive tree near their home's sewerage pipes.
Monitor the forecast and prepare to adjust your plans as three systems promise a busy weekend across Ontario
As Hurricane Larry lashed Newfoundland in 2021, university students from Halifax headed to a rural area in its track to find out whether the ocean might whip microplastics up into the atmosphere then transport them by air to otherwise pristine communities.The results, you could say, blew their socks off."It was such, like, an astonishing result that we weren't really expecting," said Anna Ryan, a Dalhousie University environmental science masters student and the study's lead researcher. To test
In this article, we discuss 10 best hydrogen and fuel cell stocks to buy for 2024. If you want to skip our discussion on the hydrogen and fuel cell market, head directly to 5 Best Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy For 2024. Hydrogen and hydrogen-based fuels can play a crucial role in lowering […]
The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality has sent a letter to Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, expressing support for the Peace River Regional District’s request for an extension to comment on the new Emergency and Disaster Act. In the letter, the Northern Rockies said they’ve just begun recovering from a long wildfire season and find the province’s Dec. 31, 2023 deadline to be “unrealistic to many”. “The NRRM, along with municipalities throughout the province
Warming up this weekend ahead of a cold front