Dry for now but the next winter storm is on the move
Even with the cloud cover temperatures are staying warm and above normal for the next few days before our next winter storm moves in.
Indications point toward the potential for an ice storm across parts of southern Ontario this week.
An extended period of frigid Arctic air will soon spill over the Prairies, bringing significant snow to some and widespread wind chills in the -30s this week
Bob Gregory, 62, went missing in the San Gabriel Mountains on 13 January, the same day that British actor Julian Sands also disappeared in the area
Winter will be flexing its muscles across Western Canada this week, with a potent low powering across B.C. first with heavy alpine snow and potentially damaging winds
The video went viral. EV owners take note.
While cars are going electric, heavy industry and long-haul travel are looking in a different direction as the world shifts towards net zero: hydrogen.
Lake Powell is the nation's second-largest reservoir. Water is dangerously close to dropping so low that it can't flow out of the reservoir.
The Colorado River's decline threatens hydropower at Glen Canyon Dam. Now, officials are looking at retooling the dam to deal with low water levels.
Taha Erdem and his family were fast asleep when a 7.8 magnitude quake hit their hometown of Adiyaman in the early hours of Feb. 6. Taha was abruptly woken by violent tremors shaking the four-story apartment building in a blue-collar neighborhood of the central Anatolian city. Within 10 seconds, Taha, his mother, father and younger brother and sister were plunging downward with the building.
Electricity companies are hoping to have reconnected every home that lost power during Storm Otto on Friday by the end of the day., with about 2,000 in Aberdeenshire still without power. Meanwhile, the Met Office said the storm has "well and truly cleared" and that Otto, which left more than 60,000 homes without power, has moved on to the continent and is now affecting Scandinavia. Gusts of 75mph to 80mph were recorded across parts of northern Scotland on Friday while trains and flights were cancelled and roads were blocked by overturned lorries in northern England.
Although Olympia experiences tidal flooding a couple times a year, the city will be more at risk in decades to come. See why.
A University of Regina professor who's spent decades researching how to recycle waste is turning her attention to single-use face masks. It's her way of tackling a seemingly insurmountable, global problem brought on by plastic personal protection equipment. "I grew up on a farm, so we're used to taking bail or twine and barbed wire to fix things," said Denise Stilling. "Re-purposing and re-using is part of my DNA as a Saskatchewan farm girl." Stilling, a mechanical engineering associate professo
It was only a matter of time before the region surrounding Turkey and Syria experienced "the big one," according to experts. Tens of thousands of people died in a pair of cataclysmic earthquakes that rocked the region on Feb. 6. First, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Gaziantep, in southeastern Turkey along the border of Syria, followed by a 7.5-magnitude quake nine hours later about 100 miles north of the first, with hundreds of aftershocks in between and beyond.
If lighthouses are your thing, a job on Machias Seal Island is a dream. Just 19 kilometres southwest of Grand Manan, the 12-hectare island has been home to a lighthouse for almost two centuries. So, for Grand Manan's Ken Ingersoll, a four-week stint tending to the remote lighthouse was a thrill from the moment he arrived. "One of the things I noticed when we landed on Machias [Seal Island] was how perfect everything was," Ingersoll said in an interview with Information Morning Saint John. "Every
VANCOUVER — The avalanche deaths of two skiers in British Columbia's central Interior this month have prompted an emotional plea about this season's dangerous conditions from the head of a volunteer search and rescue team. Rick White, the chief of the Central Cariboo Search and Rescue team in Williams Lake, announced Thursday that one of the people killed in a slide on Potato Peak on Feb. 11 southwest of Williams Lake was a member of his team. Calling the member's death "devastating," White's st
STORY: Sunday's second day of racing at the Australia Sail Grand Prix was canceled after high winds destroyed Team Canada's sail in what organizers called "a major weather event."Video shared on social media showed workers and spectators running for their lives as the wing sail crashed into a marquee and fell to the ground.Sail GP said in a statement that several boats were damaged in the windy conditions but, as far as they were aware, no one was seriously injured.CEO Russell Coutts said what blew through Sydney Harbour after Saturday's racing felt like a hurricane."Judging by the weather data, it was a pretty extreme event yesterday, meaning that the winds, the wind gust that came through was almost hurricane strength."Phil Robertson is Canada's SailGP driver."It was some of the most wind probably ever seen in my life. So, yeah, it was a pretty real situation."Ben Ainslie is the driver for Great Britain."Yeah, look, what happened yesterday was really unfortunate for everyone involved, for the league, for all of the teams, particularly for Canada. It was a very difficult situation with the weather front coming through and trying to anticipate exactly when that was going to hit the fleet was, and always is with the weather, you know, Mother Nature doesn't always play ball. And this was a case where it really caught us out big time."
The storm had left more than 60,000 homes without power earlier this week.
As the 2023 Canadian International Auto Show makes its return to Toronto for the first time since 2020, industry experts say growing demand for electric vehicles is putting pressure on Ontario to expand its charging infrastructure. "We have to keep up with the EV sales [and] we have to keep up with the infrastructure," said Kevin Lisso, CEO and co-founder of EnerSavings, a Toronto-based green energy company that aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by working with commercial, industrial and r