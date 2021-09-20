Drunk Driver's Dashcam Reveals Dangerous Journey Near Bristol, England

A man in Bristol, England, was banned from driving and given a suspended jail sentence after his own dashcam showed him striking road signs and a parked car on August 12; his blood alcohol was more than three times the legal limit, police said.

Avon and Somerset Police released the dashcam footage on September 20 and said the 56-year-old driver from Patchway, South Gloucestershire, pleaded guilty to driving while unfit through drink at Bristol Magistrates’ Court earlier that month.

Police said a member of the public saw the man’s car hit a signpost, called police, and followed the driver back to his home. Officers arrived at the driver’s home minutes later and arrested him.

“He was sentenced to a 12-week suspended prison sentence, disqualified from driving for 30 months, fined £576 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a victim surcharge of £128,” police said. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police via Storyful