Drug companies face huge drop in sales in 2023
STORY: Pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer
and Moderna are facing a "COVID cliff"
Those firms, along with others like
Gilead Sciences, AstraZeneca, and Merck
are estimated to have earned $100 billion over the
last two years from COVID vaccines and treatments
Analysts expect those sales could
fall by nearly two-thirds this year
Pfizer brought in $56 billion in revenue in 2022 from
its vaccine with BioNTech and antiviral drug Paxlovid
The company expects that to drop to $21.5 billion in 2023
Moderna pulled in around $18.4 billion in
2022 from its messenger RNA COVID vaccine
It expects revenue to drop to around $7 billion in 2023
Other companies like Merck and Eli Lilly have seen
a more modest impact from their COVID businesses
Quote from David Ricks, Eli Lilly CEO:
"We did fine with COVID. We made a little bit of money with it. What we did with that was we mostly reinvested it in R&D (Research and Development), and last year was a record R&D spending year for the company."