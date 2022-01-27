Drought conditions could impact housing prices in rural Arizona
A study done by the non-profit organization "Business for Water Stewardship" shows a grim future for rural Arizona real estate.
A study done by the non-profit organization "Business for Water Stewardship" shows a grim future for rural Arizona real estate.
When Beijing was awarded the 2008 Summer Olympics, the International Olympic Committee predicted the Games could improve human rights, and Chinese politicians hinted at the same. Such talk is all but absent this time as the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics open in just over a week. The Games are a reminder of both China’s rise and its disregard for civil liberties, which has prompted a diplomatic boycott led by the U.S. Rights groups have documented forced labor, mass detentions and torture, and the
Manitoba has a long and decorated Olympic history in long track speed skating that dates back 90 years. Winnipeg's Heather McLean and Tyson Langelaar, along with Alexa Scott of Clandeboye, Man. will compete at next month's Winter Games in Beijing. All three Manitobans were in Calgary when they were named to the 16-person Canadian Olympic long track speed skating team last Monday. Langelaar, Scott and McLean will look to join a special list of Manitobans who have earned a spot on an Olympic podiu
This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. As I watched highlights from the Women's Asian Cup, I was delighted to see that the Iranian women's national soccer team was playing. For many years women in hijab (the headscarf worn by Muslim women) could not play soccer due to a hijab ban. This was struck down by FIFA in 2014. While it will take decades for Muslim women to emerge in elite development prog
Toronto's first defensive pairing of Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie have been on a roll recently, giving Leafs fans reason to be confident but the team still needs to add some blue line depth before the trade deadline.
Drake Batherson won't be able to play in the NHL All-Star Game after taking a dirty hit from Aaron Dell.
Canada has mixed old and new when unveiling its roster for the 2022 men's Olympic hockey competition.
Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk has been added to the Atlantic Division's roster for the upcoming NHL all-star weekend. Tkachuk replaces Drake Batherson, who was injured in Ottawa's 5-0 win over visiting Buffalo on Tuesday night when he was shoved into the boards by Sabres goalie Aaron Dell. It's the second all-star nod for Tkachuk, who replaced injured Toronto centre Auston Matthews in 2020. Tkachuk has 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 33 games this season, his fourth since being selec
Remember these names heading into the Beijing Games.
Major League Baseball withdrew its plan for more limited salary arbitration on Tuesday, a day after the union withdrew its demand for greater free agent eligibility. In the second straight day of talks aimed at an agreement to end a lockout that started Dec. 2, clubs also accepted the union's framework to funnel additional money to pre-arbitration-eligible players from central revenue, offering a $10 million pool based on awards and WAR. The union has asked for $105 million for the group, usuall
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 25 points, D’Angelo Russell had 23 points and 10 assists, and the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Brooklyn Nets 136-125 on Sunday night. Karl-Anthony Towns overcame a poor shooting night, scoring 15 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter as the Wolves put the game away. Jaylen Nowell added 16 points, Taurean Prince 15 and Jaden McDaniels 14 as the Timberwolves won for the third time in four games. Kyrie Irving scored a game-high 30 points for the Net
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have taken big steps in four seasons with coach Mike Vrabel reaching an AFC championship game and earning back-to-back AFC South titles along with a No. 1 seed. Next up? Figuring out how to win again in the postseason if this franchise is to end a drought of reaching the Super Bowl now at 22 years and counting. “We’ve won a lot of games ...," Vrabel said Monday. “But we haven't won a playoff game in two years and that's when you have to be at your bes
LONDON (AP) — Once Hakim Ziyech's curling, dipping strike landed in the Tottenham goal, Chelsea never looked back. Sure, it took until two minutes into the second half to break the deadlock and the Moroccan was justified in ranking it “10 out of 10." But the space gifted for Thiago Silva's header from Mason Mount's free kick in the 55th minute to seal a 2-0 win on Sunday was a snapshot of this most lopsided of London rivalries. Chelsea should never have doubted its four-match winless run in the
Toronto did not sign Petr Mrazek to a three-year, $3.8M deal for him to play backup netminder and in recent games, the Czech goalie has shown encouraging signs than he can play a pivotal support role to Jack Campbell in the second half of the Maple Leafs season.
Cammi Granato had never forgotten the young girl she lent her stick and gloves to during one of the former U.S. Olympian’s first hockey camps in Chicago in the late 1990s. It was years later when Granato discovered that girl just happened to be Hilary Knight. “Her stick broke and I said, ‘Here, just take mine right now,’ because she didn’t have another one. I mean, she was so little,” Granato recalled. “I remember her distinctly at that moment. I didn’t know it was Hilary until Hilary told me ye
Kaleb Dahlgren didn't know about STARS air ambulance until the night his life was saved. The then-teenager was travelling with his Saskatchewan junior hockey team, the Humboldt Broncos, when a semi-truck failed to yield at a stop sign and collided with the bus Dahlgren was on near Armley, about 335 km north of Regina, on April 6, 2018. Sixteen people died and 13 were injured. Dahlgren and others were airlifted to hospital and received medical attention on board Shock Trauma Air Rescue (STARS) ai
CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed all-star wide receiver Kamar Jorden. Jorden was eligible to become a free agent the next month but is opting to remain with Calgary. The 32-year-old joined the Stampders in 2014 and has helped the team win two Grey Cups (in 2014 and 2018). Jorden hauled in 53 passes for 767 yards and four touchdowns in 11 starts last season and was named a West Division all-star for the second time in his career. In 43 career games, the native of Darby, Pa., has 20
WINNIPEG — On a team with plenty of scoring power, Florida Panthers forward Mason Marchment took his turn in the spotlight Tuesday. Marchment scored twice and added an assist as Florida defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 before 250 fans. "It was his best game by far," Florida interim head coach Andrew Brunette said of Marchment. "He’s a unique player for us and he brings a dimension unlike a lot of players like him. "And he creates a lot of different things with his size, his reach, his tenacity. He
When LeBron James gets his sixth point on Tuesday during the Los Angeles Lakers' game at Brooklyn, it'll put him up to 36,387 in his career. That'll be exactly 2,000 points shy of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Start the countdown. It's no longer be a question of if James will pass Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time scoring leader, but when. At his current pace, it’s possible that James may move into the No. 1 spot by this time next season, maybe even a bit earlier. “As I’ve continued to climb the ranks,
Tristan Walker and Justin Snith adjusted well to their first time racing on the non-refrigerated track in St. Moritz, Switzerland, paddling to the fastest start times in both heats for a season-best finish in Saturday's luge World Cup doubles finale. The 30-year-old Canadians, who are gearing up for their fourth Olympic appearance next month in Beijing, have struggled all season to reach their top form. "The starts were very good. We feel like we've been short-changed by the timing eyes over the
The on-again, off-again ban on high-end but toxic waxes that help cross country skis glide smoothly over the snow is on in some places — but not the World Cup circuit or 2022 Beijing Olympics. “It was supposed to be in effect this season,” said U.S. Ski & Snowboard cross county director Chris Grover. “But unfortunately, the technology that would give us on-the-spot testing at the beginning of races to make sure that people didn’t have fluorocarbons on their skis, the testing just hasn’t worked s