Drones show how Israeli bombs turned Gaza into moonscape
STORY: Drone footage shows Gaza before and after October 7
(Locator: Gaza City, Gaza)
What was once a bustling urban area
is now an eerie moonscape of crumpled buildings
(Locator: Nusseirat refugee camp, Gaza)
Where children were once seen enjoying break-dancing
the area is now filled with smoking craters and flattened buildings
Israel attacked Gaza in retaliation for a raid by Hamas militants on southern Israel on October 7
(Locator: Khan Younis, Gaza)
A temporary ceasefire has seen more people venturing out onto the streets