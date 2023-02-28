Drone Video Shows Aftermath of Destructive Tornado in Norman, Oklahoma

Drone video captured extensive damage to buildings in Norman, Oklahoma, on Monday, February 27, after several tornadoes tracked through the city the night before.

Aaron Spencer recorded the video which shows residential buildings missing roofs and a partially collapsed storage facility.

The Norman Police Department reported there were 12 injuries related to the weather event, and that multiple roads were closed

The National Weather Service (NWS) said it would work with local emergency managers to survey the tornado tracks across central Oklahoma on February 27.

Citing authorities, local news reported that at least seven tornadoes touched down on Sunday night across Oklahoma. Credit: Aaron Spencer via Storyful