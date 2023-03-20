Drone Video Captures Rare Waterfalls in Utah Desert

Rare waterfalls were observed in Gunlock State Park, Utah, after heavy rainfall brought flooding to the Santa Clara River.

Video recorded by photographer RJ Hooper between Thursday, March 16, and Saturday, March 18, shows the impressive stream of water move through the iconic Utah red desert.

Gunlock State Park officials said the waterfalls have only occurred a “few times in the last decade”.

Park officials issued an updated advisory on Sunday, March 19, advising visitors that the area near the waterfalls was closed as crews removed debris. Credit: RJ Hooper via Storyful