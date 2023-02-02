Drone Video Captures Hypnotic Icy Waves Crashing into Lake Michigan Shoreline

Drone video captured hypnotic icy waves crashing into shore in St Joseph, Michigan, on Wednesday, February 1.

Video recorded by drone photographer Nathan Voytovick shows circular ice pads bopping up and down waves and water crashing over formed ice shelves.

The National Weather Service forecasted a cold front moving through the state into Thursday, bringing lake-effect snow showers. Credit: Nate’s Dronography via Storyful