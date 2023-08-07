Drone Video Captures Home Collapsing Into Juneau's Mendenhall River During Record Flooding

Drone video captured the moment a home in Juneau, Alaska, collapsed into the Mendenhall River on August 5 during record flooding.

Video filmed by photographer Micah Adams of @twowildhearts shows the moment most of a house on the 4400 block of Riverside Drive fell into the river on Saturday.

“It was humbling to see the power of nature and horribly sad for the families that lost property,” Adams wrote on Instagram, adding that he just happened to be flying his drone in the area at the moment of collapse.

The National Weather Service warned of flooding in the Mendenhall Lake and Mendenhall River, caused by the breach of a glacial ice dam in Suicide Basin upriver.

Local officials confirmed at least one structure had been destroyed and advised “residents of Marion Drive [to] evacuate overnight due to concerns of potential bank failure that could result in quick overnight land wasting.”

Speaking to KTOO, in reference to record flooding in 2011, local NWS meteorologist Nicole Ferrin said, “There is no comparison […] We’re two feet over our last record.” Credit: twowildhearts via Storyful