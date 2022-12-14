Drone Video Captures Damage After Tornadoes Hit Grapevine, Texas

Multiple buildings were reported damaged after a storm carrying at least three tornadoes hit Grapevine, Texas, on Tuesday, December 13, local authorities said.

Video recorded by drone videographer Blake Awbrey shows damage to several businesses near State Highway 114.

At least five people were injured and were transported to hospital for treatment with non life-threatening injuries on Tuesday, the City of Grapevine said in a statement. Credit: Blake Awbrey via Storyful