Drone shows 'strawberry' supermoon behind ancient Greek temple

STORY: The second supermoon of the year, so called when the moon's orbit is closest to Earth, making it appear larger and brighter than a regular full moon, it cast its light on the marble columns of the temple of Poseidon on the coast south of Athens.

Native American tribes in the United States gave names to full moons, according to the Old Farmers Almanac.

June's full moon was called the strawberry moon in relation to the ripening of strawberries in June.

The ancient temple, built in the 5th century B.C., and located on a cliff overlooking the sea, is a popular site for moon watchers, who came out to see the first supermoon in May.